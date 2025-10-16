Man arrested after rolling convertible in Bellevue, landing passenger in hospital

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A driver was arrested in Bellevue after police say he crashed his car and landed his passenger in the hospital.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Lake Hills Connector was closed until early Thursday morning because of the crash.

Police say the man was driving recklessly when he lost control and rolled his convertible several times.

The passenger was rushed to Overlake Medical Center with injuries. No word on how she is doing.

The driver was arrested for vehicular assault.

