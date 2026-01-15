Man arrested after pellet gun fired at Seattle apartment, injuring resident

Seattle police say they arrested a 47-year-old man early Thursday after he fired a pellet gun at an apartment building in downtown Seattle, injuring a 44-year-old man and damaging the building’s front window.

Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said officers found a 44-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh and saw damage to the front window of the apartment building.

The victim pointed out the suspect to officers as the suspect was getting back into his vehicle, police said.

Officers removed the man from the car and detained him for questioning.

Police said officers recovered “the large realistic looking gun,” which they described as a pellet gun.

The suspect, described by police as a previously convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of assault, reckless endangerment, property damage, and aiming or discharging a firearm, police said.

©2026 Cox Media Group