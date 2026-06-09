Man arrested after allegedly starting fire in Everett apartment complex

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly starting a fire in an Everett apartment complex, according to emergency responders.

The Everett Police Department and Everett Fire Department responded to a large apartment complex along Lombard Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a fire and associated disturbance.

First responders determined that a fire had been started on the 4th floor of the apartment complex.

As Everett firefighters worked to find and extinguish the flames, Everett PD officers took a man in his 40s into custody. Police confirmed that he’ll be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for Malicious Mischief 1 following a medical evaluation.

Approximately five residents were displaced due to water damage in the building, but Everett Fire reports that management is assisting them with housing and resources.

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