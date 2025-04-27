Man arrested after allegedly stabbing two people in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people in downtown Seattle on Friday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

SPD says the suspect approached a man and stabbed him near 3rd Avenue and James Street in front of a nearby homeless shelter.

Two women who were walking with the man chased the suspect from the scene and after one of them caught up, the suspect stabbed her as well, SPD said.

The two injured were transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

SPD is still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group