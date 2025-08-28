Man arrested, accused of trying to change appearance after rape at Bellingham park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man accused of raping someone and then trying to change their look so they wouldn’t be caught.

It all started on the morning of August 20 at Little Squalicum Park.

A 48-year-old called 911 and said a man pulled a knife on them, raped them, bit them and stole their wallet.

Witnesses were able to describe the man, and law enforcement used drones and K-9 units to search the area – but couldn’t find him.

Deputies say they did find the knife and the victim’s wallet.

Using surveillance footage from the area, detectives were able to identify the man’s car.

After hours of interviews with witnesses, combing through video and looking into tips – law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Joseph Drager of Lynden on Wednesday.

Law enforcement says Drager admitted to changing his appearance after the incident, described the witness and admitting to having a ‘sexual encounter’ with them.

Search warrants of Drager’s residence and vehicle found the clothing he was wearing at the time, as well as cut hair believed to be from his attempt to change his appearance.

“This heinous crime profoundly affects the victim and the victim’s family and shakes the community. We are proud of the work of our detectives in their dedication to solving this case and helping to bring justice and safety to the community,” said Whatcom County Sheriff Donnell “Tank” Tanksley. “We also thank the agencies, businesses and residents who provided valuable information which led to the identification of the suspect.”

