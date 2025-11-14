Man arrested, accused of repeatedly harassing West Seattle business employees

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says officers have arrested a man accused of harassing employees of a West Seattle travel agency on multiple occasions.

The suspect, who is known to law enforcement for his violent behavior, was found within 350 feet of the business, violating an Anti-Harassment Order.

Patrol officers responded to a call on the morning of Nov. 5 near Southwest Alaska Street and Fauntleroy Way SW.

According to police, the man was laughing at, mocking, flipping off, and threatening the employees of the travel agency.

Officers say the suspect had also been removed from other businesses in the area.

During previous incidents, he allegedly pulled out a gun, fought with police officers, and was found with drugs in his possession.

He was arrested for violating the court order. Police say he also had meth in his possession and a $1,500 warrant for property destruction.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

