Man arrested in 2015 Long Beach, Wash. cold case murder

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the 2015 murder of a man in Long Beach, Wash.

Jeffrey Beach, 36, was in Long Beach for a softball tournament when he was beaten and left by some sand dunes on July 3, 2015, according to the Chinook Observer. He died from his injuries at Harborview Medical Center the next day.

Pacific County deputies arrested the suspect in the Vancouver, Wash. area after detectives developed new leads.

The suspect was booked into the Pacific County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

If you have information related to the case, you’re asked to contact the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office by emailing mmparker@co.pacific.wa.us or calling the tip line at 360-875-9300, ext. 2847. Tips can be reported anonymously.

