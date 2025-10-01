Man allegedly strangles person he met on mobile app in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff (TCSO) says a man in Lacey was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone he met on a mobile app.

On Tuesday night, the man and the victim were hanging out together when he asked for a ride home, TSCO said.

The man reportedly directed the victim to drive to a random neighborhood where he didn’t live.

He then allegedly started strangling the victim, leaving visible marks on their neck, the Thurston County Sheriff posted on Facebook.

The victim was able to escape and call 911.

A homeowner nearby also called police to report a suspicious man under the influence hiding in their backyard.

Deputies arrived, arrested the man, and he was booked into the Thurston County Jail for the alleged assault.

