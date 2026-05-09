Man admits to breaking into Redmond home while residents were sleeping and stealing car, police say

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says a man turned himself in after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a car on April 18.

The incident happened near 170th Place Northeast and Penny Lane in Redmond.

A homeowner reported that someone broke into their house while they were sleeping and stole their car as well as a bank card, according to Redmond police.

The car had a GPS tracker installed and the owner tracked it to a gas station in another county, where authorities found it abandoned.

On April 21, the 23-year-old suspect reportedly turned himself in and admitted to the burglary and theft, RPD said.

Police say he also admitted to another burglary at a home in Tumwater, where he stole a car and drove it around Oregon before coming back to Redmond.

©2026 Cox Media Group