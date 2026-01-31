Man accused of killing infant child in Okanogan County arrested in Iowa

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says authorities have arrested 35-year-old Mickey Wheatley in connection with the death of his 3-month-old child.

Wheatley reportedly fled Washington State to Iowa after the infant’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the United States Marshal’s Service, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force coordinated to arrest Wheatley in Iowa Falls, OCSO said in a release.

Authorities say he is currently in an Iowa jail before being brought back to Washington to face a first-degree murder charge.

