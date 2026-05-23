Man accused of firing at Arlington PD responding to domestic violence incident

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man was taken to the hospital after allegedly firing at police who responded to a domestic violence incident in Arlington.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 the incident started in the early hours of the morning at the Timbers Apartments.

Arlington police said they responded to a “domestic violence-related disturbance” involving a father and his adult son.

Arlington PD said they were “met with gunfire from the suspect,” though it’s unclear if that is the father or son, or both.

At least one officer fired their weapon.

Neighbors were given a reverse 911 notification to shelter-in-place while police responded.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries. It’s unclear at this time if those injuries were from law enforcement or from the domestic violence incident.

KIRO 7 is working to learn more information.

The Snohomish County SMART team will be investigating the incident.

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