Man accused of DUI near Arlington elementary school during event, pulling knife out

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Arlington police arrested a 31-year-old Marysville man, who they say drove intoxicated near an elementary school.

Police were called to Eagle Creek Elementary School just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports that a person was “driving unsafely through the grass along the fence line” of the school.

During that time, an event was happening at the school. Police said this led to an argument with the driver and bystanders.

The driver was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges related to DUI, reckless endangerment, and brandishing a weapon.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured.

“The Arlington Police School Resource Officer is working in coordination with representatives from the Arlington School District on safety planning measures for this incident and the individual involved. The Arlington Police Department is committed to maintaining safety within our community and will continue to work diligently to address any threats to public safety,” Arlington PD wrote on Facebook.

