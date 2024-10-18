Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Seattle 5K walk hits the pavement this weekend

SEATTLE — Join cancer survivors and event volunteers for this year’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Seattle” 5K walk Saturday at 9 a.m.

The event is a non-competitive 5K walk that is family and dog-friendly, according to the American Cancer Society. The event fundraiser will help the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer work to tackle cancer and raise community awareness.

Event organizers encourage participants to wear bright shades of pink and strong walking shoes. Also, participants are encouraged to bring an umbrella. Parking is available but could be limited at the park. Event organizers encourage participants to carpool and use public transportation.

Attendees can find event activity booths during the day including Health Equity, Pink Out Zone, Hope Garden, Photo Booth, Path of Hope, Bark for Breast Cancer and Remembrance Garden. A a full list of event activities, click here.

Event schedule

8:30 am - Event Opens

- Event Opens 9:15 am - Survivor Group Photo at HOPE wall

- Survivor Group Photo at HOPE wall 9:30 am - Pre-Walk Stretch

- Pre-Walk Stretch 9:35 am - Opening Remarks

- Opening Remarks 10:00 am - Walk begins

- Walk begins 11:15 am - Closing Remarks

- Closing Remarks 11:30 am - Event concludes

Route details

The route goes into downtown Fremont and loops back to Gas Works. The route is about 2.8 miles.

Participants will leave Gas Works Park and head west on N. Northlake Way. Then, they will enter the Burke Gilman Trail at Troll Ave. and head west along the ship canal passing the Adobe and Google offices. They will take a water break near N. 35th St and 1st Ave. N. Then, participants will head back east along 35th to Fremont Ave. where we then head down to 34th passing the iconic Waiting for the Interurban statue. Participants will then walk along 34th until reaching Stone Way where we return to N. Northlake Way back to Gas Works Park.

KIRO 7 News’ very own Linzi Sheldon, Dough Duin with Emma 94.1 FM and Eric Powers with HOT 103.7 are slated to emcee the event.





