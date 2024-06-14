Makah Tribe being granted a federal waiver to resume hunting gray whales

It’s been more than twenty years since the Makah Tribe last legally hunted a gray whale. On Thursday the tribe was given the green light to resume its centuries old tradition.

“My reaction is definitely one of joy, the first reaction was joy because there’s been a lot of work into this,” Chairman Timothy Greene of the Makah Tribe, said. “We’re relieved that it’s no longer an unknown that whether it’s a yes or no a yes being granted a waiver allows us to move forward and develop our internal capacities, our regulations our hunt methods.”

Federal regulators announced they’re granting a waiver that allows the Makah to hunt 25 whales over a ten-year period.

“The population estimate is around 19,000 animals the hunt itself is designed in a very conservative manner to ensure that other whale populations are not negatively affected,” Chris Yates, the assistant regional administrator for NOAA fisheries rest coast region, said. Although Greene and Yates tote this as a win, some animal rights activists say this is a step in the wrong direction.

“This is 2024 we shouldn’t be out there killing whales, it’s as simple as that,” Paul Watson, founder of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, said. The foundation is a public charity that supports, educates and raises awareness for ocean conservation.

“My concern with the Makah hunt is that, as it was in 1998 are they going to sell this whale meat to the Japanese because that was the plan at the time, is this a commercial hunt or is this done for traditional reasons,” Watson said.

The Makah voluntarily stopped hunting whales in the 1920s for conservation but in 1999 were allowed to legally hunt a gray whale. Tensions were high on both sides as protesters tried to intercept the hunt.

“Our message to them is that we respect and understand their right to express those views but just do so in a way that is respectful to our community,” Greene said.

Greene served as a police officer during the last hunt. Despite protesters efforts, the Makah struck a gray whale with a harpoon and killed it with a gunshot.

“You shouldn’t be using 50 caliber rifles they shouldn’t be using outboard motors and radios and getting support from the U.S. coast guard if it’s going to be traditional it should be traditional,” Watson said.

While the decision does move the process along, the Makah won’t be allowed to resume whaling immediately. They still have to enter an agreement with federal regulators and obtain a hunting permit.

The decision could also face challenges in court, which could delay the process further.

