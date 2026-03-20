Major weekend construction impacting the Puget Sound

Drivers should prepare for significant congestion this weekend as multiple construction projects and lane closures are set to impact key roadways in Seattle, Bellevue, and surrounding areas.

I-405 lane reductions in Bellevue and Beyond

The focus of ongoing construction along Interstate 405 is shifting south after several weeks of work in Bothell. Crews will now concentrate on Bellevue, Renton, and Kirkland.

In downtown Bellevue, the two left lanes in both northbound and southbound directions of I-405 will be closed. Additional lane reductions are planned:

Up to two left lanes closed on northbound I-405 from I-90 to Northeast 6th Street

Up to two left lanes closed on southbound I-405 from State Route 520 to Southeast 8th Street

These closures will be in effect from 11:30 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. Construction crews will continue paving and drainage system work as part of the I-405 Renton to Bellevue widening and express toll lanes project.

I-405 Ramp Closure in Kirkland

In Kirkland, the northbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street will also close for the weekend, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and lasting until 4 a.m. Monday. A detour will be in place while crews pave and realign the ramp ahead of a planned traffic shift in April.

Drivers should expect increased congestion on nearby local streets, particularly around the Northeast 85th Street interchange.

SR 99 Tunnel Lane Reduction in Seattle

In Seattle, maintenance work will close one northbound lane inside the State Route 99 tunnel. That closure begins earlier, at 7 p.m. Friday, and continues through 5 a.m. Monday.

What Drivers Should Expect

Transportation officials warn of widespread delays throughout the weekend, especially along the I-405 corridor approaching Bellevue. Additional slowdowns are likely:

On ramps from SR 520 connecting to southbound I-405 due to merging traffic

On local streets in Kirkland near the 85th Street interchange

Across much of the Eastside as reduced lanes funnel vehicles into tighter spaces

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes where possible.

DuPont Diverging Diamond

If weather conditions allow, the new Steilacoom-DuPont Road diverging diamond interchange over Interstate 5 is expected to fully open on Sunday, March 22.

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