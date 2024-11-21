Major upgrades coming to Mount Rainier: Campground and road projects set for 2025

ASHFORD, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park will get major upgrades in 2025, including a full renovation of Ohanapecosh Campground and a two-year rehab plan for State Route 123.

The goal is to improve the visitor experience and the park’s infrastructure.

The Ohanapecosh Campground will see a major facelift to its 185 campsites and nine bathrooms. The project will also replace its old wastewater system and make it more accessible. Unfortunately, the campgrounds are not expected to open until 2026.

Meanwhile, about 2.8 miles of SR 123, between Laughingwater Creek and Panther Creek on the park’s eastern edge, is set to get a major makeover. This renovation will help improve travel through the park, making it a smoother ride for visitors.

Visitors can expect full road closures between Stevens Canyon Road and Panther Creek from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30, 2025 and travel delays through the construction area in 2025 and 2026.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to make much-needed improvements to the Ohanapecosh Campground and State Route 123,” stated Superintendent Greg Dudgeon. “There will be some temporary inconveniences next year, but we know that this critical investment in our facilities will help ensure recreational opportunities for visitors for decades to come.”

The projects receive funding from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Federal Highways Administration.

For more information on closures and delays during construction, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group