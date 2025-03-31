Major Seattle arts groups will share historic space

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two major Seattle arts groups will now share a single historic space.

The Seattle Theater Group (STG) has taken over the lease at the 5th Avenue Theatre. STG plans to use the venue for about 26 weeks a year, hosting concerts, dance performances, and comedy shows.

The 5th Avenue Theatre will now be known as The 5th Avenue Theatre Company.

“In this alliance, STG is the new leaseholder and has assumed overall management of The 5th Avenue Theatre venue,” the groups announced in a press release Friday morning. “This protects The 5th Avenue Theatre Company’s independent use of the historic facility, allowing The 5th to continue to produce and perform shows for 26-week seasons, or approximately half of the year. STG is responsible for maximizing the use of the theater space for the remainder of the year outside The 5th Avenue Theatre Company’s season.”

“This alliance allows us to harmonize our strengths,” Bill Berry, the executive director of The 5th Avenue Theatre Company, said. “It enables The 5th to focus on what we do best in curating and producing first-rate musical theater specific to audiences of the Pacific Northwest. Together, we are transforming The 5th Avenue Theatre venue into a year-round cultural hub, enriching the community and driving economic impact for local businesses in downtown Seattle.”

“STG is committed to being a good collaborator and friend to our fellow arts organizations, and we are proud to help ensure The 5th Avenue Theatre Company remains a vibrant hub for the arts in Seattle,” Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group, added. “This alliance preserves jobs and the nonprofit operation of historic theatres, the creation of local musical theater, and will have an immense impact on the greater financial sustainability of the entire Downtown neighborhood.”

The University of Washington (UW) owns the building.

“The University of Washington is proud to support this alliance between two pillars of Seattle’s artistic and cultural landscape,” Randy Hodgins, UW Vice President of External Affairs, said. “By working together, The 5th Avenue Theatre and Seattle Theatre Group will be able to enrich our community for decades to come.”

“Seattle’s Historic Theatre District is a testament to the deep arts and cultural roots in downtown,” Jon Scholes, Downtown Seattle Association President & CEO, said. “This new alliance between The 5th Avenue Theatre and Seattle Theatre Group further strengthens this district and is a terrific collaboration in a sector that is critically important to the downtown economy.”

Both organizations will remain independent nonprofit entities.





