Major drug and firearms arrest made in Seattle after intense standoff

SEATTLE — A suspect arrested in Seattle led to the discovery of multiple guns and rifles during a warrant search.

On June 19, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) completed an operation that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect on the 5500 block of South 129th Street in Seattle.

The operation was coordinated with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett Police Department’s Anti-Crime and Violent Unit.

Police said they tracked the suspect from the suspect’s “5th wheel” home to a nearby gas station.

Police surrounded the vehicle and the suspect tried to get away for several minutes before he was arrested, police said.

When the car was searched two handguns were found.

The task force then carried out the search warrant and found an additional 12 firearms including a .50 caliber sniper rifle, two sawed-off shotguns, AR-style rifles and an AK-47 rifle.

The search also resulted in police finding a pound of methamphetamines.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on multiple counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

