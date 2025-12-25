Lynnwood Police warn of robbery trend targeting elderly victims

LYNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is warning people of a violent robbery trend that has occurred in parking lots since 2024.

Police say that suspects are approaching elderly, predominantly Asian victims and robbing them of valuables.

The suspects are said to walk up asking for prayer, directions, or offering jewelry before attacking.

They often drive SUVs or minivans, sometimes without plates.

More than 170 similar incidents have been reported all across the Puget Sound Region.

Police say to stay alert and to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

