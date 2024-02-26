Lynnwood Police in shootout with suspects who ran away after car chase

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood Police officers returned gunfire at suspects who shot at them as they ran away Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m., officers were on patrol on Alderwood Mall Parkway when they saw someone being attacked in a parking lot.

Police said that because of the severity of the attack, officers began a short chase when the suspects fled in a car.

When the car entered the southbound Interstate 5 ramp at 36th Avenue, officers stopped it with a PIT maneuver.

The suspects then got out of the car and took off, shooting at officers as they ran, according to police. No officers were hurt.

Police returned fire.

The Lynnwood Police Department has yet to release information about whether any suspects were shot or if anyone was arrested.

We’re working to get that information.

©2024 Cox Media Group