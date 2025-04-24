Lynnwood Police release photos of two who allegedly fired shots into bus

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — In an effort to identify two men who allegedly fired gunshots into a Swift Bus, the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) posted surveillance photos and a video of the suspects and is asking for the public’s help.

On April 18, two armed men got into a confrontation with another man on the bus, and both reportedly showed gang signs at him before shooting into the bus, LPD posted on Facebook.

No one was injured and police are looking for two witnesses who were riding the bus, one of whom was almost hit by the rounds.

LPD asks for anyone with information to email crimetips@Lynnwoodwa.gov or to call Detective VanDomelen at 425-670-5574 with case number #2025-12960.

