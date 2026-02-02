Lynnwood Police officer hitches ride in pickup to catch up to stolen bike suspect

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department posted video of an officer chasing down a suspect who stole a bike on January 31.

The chase started at around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 99 and 196th Street.

Bodycam shows the suspect on the bike gaining distance between them and the officer.

A Lynnwood resident passing the chase offered to give the officer a ride and he got in the bed of their pickup.

The officer caught up, arrested the suspect, and learned they had $30,000 in active warrants.

©2026 Cox Media Group