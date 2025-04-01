Lynnwood police arrest 17 shoplifters in one day at same store

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department says its officers arrested 17 shoplifters in one day—all at the same store.

On March 29, officers and detectives conducted a special retail theft emphasis at the Fred Meyer.

Detectives say they saw countless people “confidently ‘shopping,’ loading up shopping carts and walking directly out of the store.”

The department says the people made no effort to try and hide the items they were stealing.

Over half the individuals arrested did not live in Lynnwood.

“Please do not come to Lynnwood to steal from our community,” the department warned. “If you do, you will be held accountable to include arrest and possible jail time.”

In February, police arrested 14 people in a six-hour special emphasis targeting retail theft at the same store.

