All lanes on Tacoma Narrows Bridge back open after emergency repairs

TACOMA, Wash. — After damage was found under the westbound lanes on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, crews have repaired the section and all lanes are back open, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a release.

During a bridge joint repair on Wednesday, crews found a deteriorating portion of the structure and closed the right two westbound lanes for emergency repairs.

Teams finished those repairs on Friday afternoon but as the bridge nears 80 years old, long-term repairs are needed, which will cost around $180 million.

The bridge previously had three emergency joint repairs last year and five in 2024, WSDOT said.

Final update!

All lanes are open on the WB SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the Jackson Ave ramp. Thanks for your patience folks.

We will need to do more repairs soon. Expect additional lane closures in the coming weeks. We'll do our best get the word out early when that happens. https://t.co/kDzC68pZZR pic.twitter.com/3jbMpro8Jd — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) April 25, 2026

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