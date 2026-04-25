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All lanes on Tacoma Narrows Bridge back open after emergency repairs

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: WSDOT
All lanes back open after emergency repairs on Tacoma Narrows Bridge Photo: WSDOT (Photo: WSDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — After damage was found under the westbound lanes on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, crews have repaired the section and all lanes are back open, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a release.

During a bridge joint repair on Wednesday, crews found a deteriorating portion of the structure and closed the right two westbound lanes for emergency repairs.

Teams finished those repairs on Friday afternoon but as the bridge nears 80 years old, long-term repairs are needed, which will cost around $180 million.

The bridge previously had three emergency joint repairs last year and five in 2024, WSDOT said.

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