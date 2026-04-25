Fire at Tacoma apartment complex determined to be arson

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says that an apartment fire early Friday morning has been ruled an arson after accelerants were found inside.

Crews responded at around 5 a.m. to the Allegra Terrace Apartments in University Place and arrived to find the 3rd-story on fire.

Nine families safely got out of the building, and crews extinguished the fire.

Once inside, investigators found accelerants inside, leading them to believe the fire was set intentionally, PCSO said.

If you have any information, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at (800) 222-TIPS.

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