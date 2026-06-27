Lynnwood mayor vows to ‘do more’ after shooting leaves teen in ICU

“I need to do more.”

Those are the words of Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst after a recent shooting put a 17-year-old boy in intensive care.

Hurst said on June 12, at least 30 shots were fired at a Lynnwood shopping plaza full of restaurants, a pet store and a Starbucks.

“You know, a lot of times, we’ll say this kind of thing is unacceptable, and it is,” Hurst said at this week’s city council meeting. “But also, we need to take some measures to get to the root causes.”

The shooting happened at the intersection of Highway 99 and 168th St. SW, and multiple vehicles were hit, according to KIRO 7.

The wounded boy survived, and no one else was injured.

“But still, the danger to the community was real,” Hurst said at Monday’s meeting. “We were just lucky.”

Two teenagers were arrested.

14 shootings, 18 teenage victims, 5 deaths since 2022, Lynnwood mayor says

In a lengthy statement released Friday, Hurst said that since 2022, there have been 14 shooting incidents in Lynnwood with 18 teenage victims and five deaths.

“We remember the five teen victims of recent gun violence to honor their memory: Tidus, Jesus, Jayden, Eyner, and Jayda,” he said. “When we say their names, they are not just a statistic; they are a reminder that we must commit ourselves to ending gun violence in Lynnwood.”

Hurst also said it is on him to make sure the police have the staff and resources they need to respond to shootings.

“Gang activity has been the driving force for most, if not all, of these shootings,” he said. “Our police department excels when they respond to shootings. But they are limited by resources and time to be more proactive. It is up to me, as Mayor, in cooperation with the City Council, to come up with policies and actions that reduce the possibility that teenagers will be victims of gun violence in Lynnwood.”

Hurst also believes there are reasons to be hopeful.

“This month, the city council confirmed 15 teens as the first members of the Lynnwood Youth Council. We are anxious to hear their ideas on how the city can be a safer place for all young people,” he said. “Lynnwood is privileged to be home to the Access Project, a nonprofit devoted to ending youth violence. The Access Project has 175 trained peer-to-peer mediators that attend high schools in the Edmonds and Everett School Districts. This organization is a key ally in being a proactive partner that provides youth with tools, resources, and support to overcome the cycle of violence.”

Hurst ended his statement Friday with these words: “We can do this, Lynnwood.”

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

This story was originally published on MyNorthWest.com.

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