Lynnwood may soon allow marijuana retail shops within city limits

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Lynnwood City Council has taken a significant step toward permitting retail marijuana sales within city limits.

In a 5-2 vote, the council approved a motion expressing its intent to allow such sales on April 28. The potential revenues from the marijuana tax was a key impetus for consideration, after the city enacted a ban on the retail shops in 2015. Councilmembers Patrick Decker and David Parshall opposed the measure.

The approved motion directs city staff to develop an ordinance to legalize retail marijuana sales, with a final council vote scheduled for September 22. The council’s timeline allows for public input and further deliberation, as this is not the first time this issue has been hotly debated.

Marijuana retail considered in certain areas of Lynnwood

Lynnwood has four state-issued cannabis retail licenses allocated by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. However, due to the city’s longstanding ban on retail marijuana shops, none are active.

The council’s decision follows recommendations from the Lynnwood Planning Commission, which conducted an extensive analysis of potential zoning and regulatory frameworks for retail cannabis.

The proposed ordinance would permit retail cannabis establishments in designated zones, including Highway 99 Mixed Use, General Commercial, and Alderwood, subject to specific buffer requirements and zoning standards, according to the Lynnwood Times, which first reported details of the council meeting.

