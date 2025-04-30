Lynnwood man using cameras to fight back against mail thieves

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Mail theft is a growing crime around Puget Sound, and a Snohomish County man is doing what he can to fight back.

“I installed the cameras back in 2022 when mail theft got really bad around here,” said Erik Watt, who installed cameras outside mailboxes on his street in Lynnwood.

Watt says mail thieves are once again lurking on his block, striking twice within the past couple of weeks.

“I’m concerned for my neighbors. I get very angry about the situation. I feel violated,” said Watt.

The cameras he’s installed have caught thieves in the act − driving by, going from one mailbox to another, and grabbing what they can.

Watt pulled a prank on one thief who reached into his mailbox and got stung by a mousetrap.

Another theft video shows a man with a child in the passenger seat.

“What kind of people are hauling their kids around at one in the morning, stealing mail?” questioned Watt.

Watt says police have told him thieves are mainly looking for personal information.

“They’re looking to steal your identity, perhaps ruin your credit for whatever they can gain. They’re not just going down my street – drive around the block and see the mailboxes open on the next street also,” said Watt.

Local U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand says mail theft is a growing problem and a top priority for the agency.

“If there’s anything I can ever say about mail theft, it’s: report it, report it, report it. It’s a dramatically underreported crime,” said Wiegand.

Watt says he’s encouraging other neighbors to put cameras out.

“This is very easy to do and it almost always gets a face and that’s enough for the police to work with,” said Watt.

Watt says he knows of at least one thief who was caught with the help of his video.

USPS offers Informed Delivery to better protect mail, letting customers know what mail is on the way.

