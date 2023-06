EDMONDS, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after a DUI crash in Edmonds. One is in critical condition, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at 220th and Highway 99.

Police say a 24-year-old Lynnwood man was speeding before he crashed into the back of a stopped car on Highway 99.

The suspect wasn’t injured but he was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group