Lynnwood, Edmonds raise sales tax to the highest rate in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Edmonds and Lynnwood have increased their sales tax to 10.7%, making them the cities with the highest sales tax in Washington State.

Edmonds’ new rate took effect on Tuesday, while Lynnwood’s will begin on April 1.

The tax hikes are allowed under a state law that permits cities to impose a 0.1% public safety sales tax without a public vote if certain eligibility requirements for a state grant are met.

Lynnwood’s City Council approved the tax hike with a five-to-one vote this week, asserting it will help fund local police and public safety measures.

In downtown Edmonds, local businesses expect the tax increase could impact shopping behavior.

Chuck Gamble, a resident of Edmonds, expressed a relatively positive stance toward the increase. “I don’t mind it… I’m not against sales tax,” Gamble said.

In Lynnwood, the tax increase fits with efforts to enhance public safety.

Sushi chef Kenny Ma spoke to KIRO 7 and shared some mild concerns about potential future tax hikes, remarking, “We just do our job, you know, we hope they don’t do increase too much so we can maintain all the workers here.”

Sam Smith, a business owner in Lynnwood, reflected on tax impacts on consumers, “At first thought nobody ever wants to hear that taxes are going up, I think across the board.”

He also mentioned, “Money has to come from somewhere to pay for certain things.”

Some local residents believe the tax increase is manageable. Smith, for example, said that it is a hike of 0.1%, “I think usually it’s so minor, it’s so minimal, but it’s usually hyped as this big evil thing, but I don’t think it’s that big of an impact.”

