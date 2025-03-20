Lynnwood City Council fills vacant seat following contentious appointment process

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood City Council has their final seat filled — Robert Leutwyler will fill the vacant role.

This has been a two-month process where two people dropped out after getting the seat, then three others decided they didn’t want to be considered anymore. Today’s decision will meet the deadline before the county council would have decided for them.

Leutwyler got five yes votes, and one person abstained.

Before the vote, a woman approached the council bearing an armful of white cloths and yelled at them calling them Nazis, asking why there wasn’t any opportunity for public comment. It took a minute to get her removed. We’ve reached out to the council president for a comment about what happened.

Following the vote, the Lynnwood City Council sent out the following press release:

This evening, the City Council appointed Robert Leutwyler to the Lynnwood City Council. Position No.5 was vacated in January of this year due to the resignation of Council Member Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

During the March 24, 2025 Business Meeting, he will take his Oath of Office and be seated immediately.

The City will provide a formal announcement which will include a biography and a quote from the Council Member early next week.





