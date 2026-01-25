Lynnwood City Council eyes anti-ICE proposal after shootings in MN

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood City Council aims to have local officers consider a resolution that would limit ICE’s ability to operate in the city.

Two people have been shot and killed during the federal crackdown in Minneapolis.

The violence there has some local leaders taking steps to keep similar incidents from happening in their own cities.

In Lynnwood, the proposal aims to have local officers intervene if they see excessive force by another agency.

“A lot of people are really, really scared,” Isabel Mata, the Lynnwood city council member who introduced the proposal, told KIRO 7. “And a lot of people have been hurt and targeted.”

Mata said she was shocked by the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described as self-defense. The situation got her thinking about the possibility of a similar incident near her home.

“If that happens in our city, we are going to do everything we can to prevent injury, death,” she said. “Just make sure people know that we have their back.”

Mata introduced a draft resolution earlier this month that would look at having local police intervene in case of excessive force.

Two other council members joined her in voting to further discuss the idea, but it faces some barriers.

“Local law enforcement cannot intervene in federal investigations of any kind, so their hands are tied,” she said. “But if they see somebody beating somebody up, using excessive force, breaking into a home without a warrant, they can’t do nothing.”

The increase in deportations nationwide prompted a large protest at the state capitol in Olympia this week, but DHS shows no signs of slowing.

A second person, Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by federal agents Saturday in what DHS described as another self-defense situation.

“I think that it will escalate, because that’s where it’s trending,” Mata said. “I want to make sure our community in Lynnwood is as protected as possible. I want our immigrants to know that Lynnwood is a safe place for them. We want them here, and when their rights are being infringed upon, we will do something about it.”

The draft resolution is scheduled for discussion at a work session in February.

