Lynnwood 15-year-old accused of shooting fellow student arrested for attempted murder

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with an after-school shooting at a Lynnwood park on Friday.

Lynnwood police commander Joe Dickinson said the shooting was reported at 1:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Park, off 168th St. SW.

This park surrounds an elementary and middle school, and Dickinson said there were lots of kids running around after school at the time.

According to an update from Lynnwood police, it appears two groups of students from Meadowdale High School agreed to meet up at the park after school for a fight.

It was during that fight that 15-year-old pulled up, got out of the car and fired multiple rounds, hitting a 15-year-old twice.

That teen was able to get himself to a neighbor’s house and get help.

The teen was taken to Harborview and has since been released.

“While the suspect is believed to have gang affiliations, investigators cannot definitively state that the incident itself was gang-related,” Lynnwood PD said in a press release.

KIRO 7 asked him how typical it is to see gun violence in this area involving teens.

“In my time with the police department, it seems to have been increasing,” Dickinson said. “With more kids that are somehow acquiring these firearms and out here doing things like this. So it’s scary. It’s disheartening and we’re trying to do everything to keep the community safe.”

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested Monday night, and booked into the Denny Juvenile Justice Center for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.

The firearm has not been recovered.

The investigation is onging.

©2026 Cox Media Group