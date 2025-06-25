Lowest tide this month to hit Puget Sound Wednesday

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

This week will be great for beachcombing, as low tides are expected to return to the Puget Sound.

The lowest tide is set to hit Wednesday just before 11:20 a.m., measuring -3.89 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A low tide of -3.67 feet is expected Thursday around 12 p.m.

The last tides that low were seen in late May in Elliott Bay, according to The Seattle Times. This week’s tides will be the lowest this summer in Seattle.

Looking at the entire year, the lowest tides will be on December 5 at -4.11 feet, reported the media outlet. The lowest tide last year was in early June, at -3.36 feet.

Low tides are a great time to harvest clams and oysters, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told The Seattle Times.

Low tides lead to ferry cancellations

Ferry services have been impacted in the past due to low tides.

The Port Townsend/Coupeville route is subject to scheduled cancellations, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on its website. Several sailings have already been suspended. For a current list of cancellations, visit WSDOT’s website.

