Love is in the air: Your Seattle Valentine’s Day weekend guide

SEATTLE

Love is in the air this weekend as Valentine’s Day takes center stage.

In case you are a procrastinator, we’ve got you covered with things to do!

Seattle’s Valentine’s Day events range from science to dancing

You can learn about the science of love, enjoy some drinks while painting on canvas, and enjoy a live comedy dating show at Science After Dark at the Pacific Science Center, Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

That’s not the only after-hours fun going on; the Seattle Aquarium has a night full of activities, a DJ, drinks, food, and lots more at After Hours Premier: No Pressure Valentines. Make sure you get a ticket before you go, and both of these events are 21+.

The Point Defiance Zoo is also getting into the spirit this weekend with Love at the Zoo. The animals will be enjoying heart-shaped treats, plus there will be photo opportunities, a scavenger hunt, and you can even send a Valentine to your favorite animal. Love at the Zoo runs through the weekend.

If you want to spend your Valentine’s Day dancing the night away, you can check out the Valentine’s Party at the Polish Cultural Center, where there will also be doughnuts and more Polish cuisine.

There’s also the Valentine’s Ball at Hidden Hall in Fremont, which features a live band playing a variety of music from the 80s.

Mardi Gras comes to Fremont with the Petit Troll Parade

It’s not just Valentine’s Day that is being celebrated this weekend. Mardi Gras is right around the corner, and in Fremont, that means it is time for a parade. The Petit Troll Parade returns on Sunday. You can turn a toy truck into a parade float and walk the parade route. Along the way, there will be local brass bands bringing the tunes, costumes, dancing, and tons of fun. There are workshops to build your float at Powerhouse in Fremont ahead of the parade, including Friday at 4 p.m. and tomorrow at 1 p.m. The parade will start at noon, and participants should meet at Evanston Plaza at 11 a.m.

Marking 100 years of Black History Month at Lakes Park High School

This year marks 100 years of celebrating Black History Month, and at Lakes Park High School, the celebrations continue with live music, guest speakers, stories, and more. Founder of The Black Heritage Calendar, Dr. Carl Mack, is the keynote speaker of the evening, and local jazz guitarist Michael Powers will be bringing the music for this milestone moment. The 100th Black History Month Commemoration and Celebration is on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lunar New Year celebrations continue at UW, Seattle Center

Lunar New Year celebrations continue this weekend, including the Lunar New Year Gala at The University of Washington’s Kane Hall. This free and open-to-the-public event will have food, vendors, raffles, interactive activities, and live performances. The Lunar New Year Gala is on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

The Festál program returns this weekend with a celebration of Tết, which is the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. There will be traditional dances and other performances, games, vendors, food, speakers, and plenty more. This event is free and will be held both Saturday and Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory.

What are you getting up to this weekend? Let me know, paulh@kiroradio.com.

