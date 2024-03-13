Lottery announces luckiest places in Washington to buy winning tickets last year

On Wednesday, Washington’s Lottery announced its luckiest retailers across the state for 2023.

The list includes stores that sold the most winning tickets with values of at least $1,000.

The South Puget Sound region was named as the luckiest region in the state for the sixth year in a row, and a Maple Valley Safeway sold 16 winning tickets, making it the top retailer in the region.

Fred Meyer stores in Auburn and Renton also came out on top. The Auburn location sold the $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket last year.

Top 10 in South Puget Sound region:

16 wins: Safeway at 26916 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE in Maple Valley

15 wins: Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Avenue SW in Federal Way

15 wins: Safeway at 10223 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood

14 wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn - sold $754.6 million winning Powerball jackpot ticket in 2023

jackpot ticket in 2023 14 wins: Fred Meyer at 26520 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE in Maple Valley

14 wins: Muckleshoot Indian Casino at 2402 Auburn Way S in Auburn

13 wins: Safeway at 17230 140th Avenue SE in Renton

13 wins: Safeway at 200 S 3rd Street in Renton

13 wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton

12 wins: Fred Meyer at 1100 N Meridian Avenue in Puyallup

Top 10 in North Puget Sound region:

9 wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds.

9 wins: Safeway at 16304 Bothell-Everett Highway in Mill Creek.

8 wins: Evergreen Food Store at 7306 Evergreen Way in Everett.

8 wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett.

8 wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th Street SW in Lynnwood.

8 wins: Fred Meyer at 2801 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish.

8 wins: Safeway at 11031 19th Avenue SE in Everett.

8 wins: Safeway at 20500 Olympic Place NE in Arlington

8 wins: QFC at 4919 Evergreen Way in Everett.

7 wins: Safeway at 19651 State Route 2 in Monroe.

