Lose some cash? Issaquah police find money, looking for owner

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Did you lose some money?

Police in Issaquah are looking for whoever lost some money after it was found in a parking lot Tuesday.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of found money in a parking lot near Northwest Gilman Boulevard and 17th Avenue Northwest.

Officers say they are trying to get the money back to the right person but warn there will be a series of questions that only the true owner will know before the money can be claimed.

If you think this is your dough, contact the Issaquah Police Department non-emergency line at 425-837-3200.

©2024 Cox Media Group