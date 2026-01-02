Looking at Washington’s rent control impact going into 2026

WASHINGTON STATE — HB 1217, also known as Washington’s stabilization bill, was one of several bills proposed during last year’s legislative session.

The law that went into effect in May 2025 limited landlords’ rent increases to no more than 10% for 12 months.

Landlords can increase the rent by 7% plus inflation or by 10% after 12 months, whichever is cheaper.

This includes tenants who rent on a month-to-month basis.

Manufactured or mobile homes could only be increased by 5% once every 12 months.

Landlords are required to notify tenants of a rent increase 60 to 90 days before it goes into effect.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median gross rent in Washington state was a little over $1,600 per month in 2024.

The average rental cost in Seattle is $ 1,933 per month, and in Tacoma, it was $1,498 at the end of 2024, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research.

The bill was a very divisive subject in the State legislature.

The bill was sponsored by Democrats led by Sen. Emily Alvarado, D-West Seattle.

However, Republicans voiced concerns about the bill, including housing supply.

Many expressed concern that the rent cap would place a greater burden on landlords and become an obstacle to housing development in the state.

It passed the State with 27 votes in favor of the bill, but after several changes were made to the law.

It passed the House with only 54 in favor, all House Republicans voting no and five Democrats joining them.

The rent stabilization caps will expire in 15 years.

