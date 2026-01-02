Looking to visit a National Park in 2026? Here are some new changes to note

WASHINGTON — If you plan on visiting any national park in the United States this year, be prepared for changes and new guidelines.

U.S. “residents” will still be able to pay $80 for the year for an America the Beautiful Pass. However, foreign tourists will need to pay $250.

Without a pass, tourists will have to pay a $100 fee in addition to standard entrance fees to enter 11 of the most visited national parks. None of Washington’s three national parks are on this list.

The Department of Interior said this new resident-focused fee structure ”puts American families first."

The 2026 America the Beautiful Pass (which is $80 for a year’s entry), features President George Washington and President Donald Trump’s faces, instead of the typical animal or nature scene.

Also in 2026, one of the free days for parks is on June 14, which is typical since it’s Flag Day. However, the updated ‘Plan Your Visit’ page on the National Park Service’s website lists June 14 as “Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday.”

These free entrance days are also now only free for U.S. residents.

It should be noted that in 2025, President Trump proposed a $1.2 billion cut to the National Park Service for 2026. That money represents nearly 40% of its total operating budget

Between April and September, over 90 parks reported loss of revenue and negative impacts on emergency services due to the funding and staffing cuts, according to the New York Times.

