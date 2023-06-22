Looking for tickets to the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle? Here’s what it’ll cost you

SEATTLE — If you’re trying to find tickets to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, be prepared to pay up.

According to prices tracked by TicketSmarter, tickets to the game on Tuesday, July 11 are averaging just over $1,000. The highest price tops out over $5,600, while the lowest comes in at $338.

Going to the Home Run Derby isn’t much cheaper, with the most expensive tickets sitting around $5,300, with the average price at roughly $865. The lowest ticket price tracked for the derby is $290.

If you’re trying to save, your best bet is going to be All-Star Saturday, which features a doubleheader starting with the Futures Game and then closing out with the Celebrity Softball Game. Tickets for that are still pricey at $5,225 for the high-end, but are averaging significantly less at $233. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the cheapest ticket to All-Star Saturday was just $6.





