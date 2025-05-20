From Teekah Lewis to Misty Copsey: A look at over 100 cold cases in Tacoma and Pierce County

With the Tacoma Police Department digging up a yard in Tacoma, which they recently revealed was tied to a tip about a cold case, KIRO 7 News is looking back at many of the unsolved homicide and missing person cases in Tacoma and Pierce County.

Most of this information was provided by Crime Stoppers of Pierce County and Tacoma.

Teekah Lewis

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to locate missing child Teekah Lewis, who is feared to have been a victim of a kidnapping.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 23rd, 1999, victim Teekah Lewis disappeared from the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley located in the 4700 block of Center St. in the City of Tacoma. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley before she went missing.

At the time of her disappearance Teekah Lewis was a 2 year-old black and Native American girl, 3′ tall, 35 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears. She suffered from asthma and allergies. She was wearing a green Tweety Bird t-shirt, white sweatpants, and red, white, and black Air Jordan tennis shoes.

A maroon late 1980’s or 1990’s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was seen speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot shortly after Teekah Lewis disappeared. Detectives are looking for any information on the vehicle or any suspects involved in Teekah Lewis’ disappearance.

Misty Copsey

Puyallup Police detectives need your help to locate a missing child, feared to be the victim of foul play. Misty Copsey has been missing under suspicious circumstances since September of 1992.

On September 17th, 1992, then 14-year-old Misty Copsey and a friend attended the Puyallup Fair at the fairgrounds in the City of Puyallup. After the fair Copsey called her mother and said she had missed the 8:40 p.m. bus and she needed a ride back to their house in Spanaway.

Investigators believe Copsey may have attempted to walk home from the fairgrounds; a witness possibly saw her at approximately 10:00 p.m. walking along Meridian Ave. toward the onramp to Highway 512 in Puyallup.

At the time of her disappearance Misty Donna Copsey was a white female, 14 years old, 5’9” tall, 120 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, baggy light blue jeans, and brown suede shoes.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding Misty Copsey’s disappearance and/or her whereabouts.

Lenoria Jones

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to locate missing child Lenoria Jones, who is feared to have been a victim of foul play and/or a kidnapping.

On the morning of July 20th, 1995, victim Lenoria Jones was reported missing. Jones’ aunt initially reported her missing from inside of a Target Store on S. 23rd St. in the City of Tacoma. When store cameras showed Lenoria Jones had not been in the store, her aunt provided varying accounts of the girl’s whereabouts including that she had been kidnapped or had wandered away from her aunt’s residence in the 1900 block of S. Sheridan Ave. in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma.

At the time of her disappearance Lenoria Jones was a 3 year-old black girl, 3′ tall, 40 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair worn in braids. She suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder which required medication. Detectives are looking for information on any suspects involved in Lenoria Jones’ disappearance.

John Jefferson

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of 19 year-old John Jefferson.

At 1:00 a.m. on January 3rd, 1995, victim John Jefferson and two friends were riding in a vehicle near the intersection of Division St. and L St. in the City of Tacoma. Unidentified suspects in another vehicle fired multiple shots at the vehicle Jefferson was riding in, striking and killing the victim.

Detectives learned that the victim was involved in gang activity, and had been shot at a few hours before the homicide while riding in a stolen vehicle. It is unknown whether the two shooting were related or committed by the same suspects.

Detectives are looking for any information on the suspects involved in the shootings

Joung Nam Kim

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of 56 year-old Joung Nam Kim, and for the robbery of a store owned by the victim.

At 7:30 p.m. on January 18th, 1995, two unidentified suspects entered the Min Grocery store located in the 3100 block of Portland Ave. in the City of Tacoma. The suspects began ransacking the store and then shot and killed victim Joung Nam Kim, who was working in the store.

The suspects took the cash from the register, then ran out of the store and down an alley. The two suspects entered a waiting vehicle driven by a third unidentified suspect.

The two suspects who entered the store were described as a black male and a native american male in their late teens or early 20’s. The getaway vehicle was described as a maroon sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima or Sentra. Detectives are looking for any information on the suspects responsible for the robbery and murder.

Steven Polite

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Steven Polite.

On the morning of January 28th, 1995, a man’s body was found on the playfield of Dower Elementary School in the 7900 block of John Dower Rd. W. in Lakewood. The victim was identified as 34 year-old Steven Polite, a resident of the Parkland area.

Investigators determined the victim had been killed on the playfield sometime between midnight and 8:00 a.m. Unidentified suspects had beat the victim to death, likely using some type of object or weapon in the assault.

Steven Polite was involved in narcotics and his death may have been a result of failing to pay a drug debt. Detectives are looking for information on any persons seen with Polite on the night of January 27th and/or the early morning of January 28th, 1995.

Michael Numsen

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Michael Numsen.

On the afternoon of January 30th, 1995, the body of victim Michael Numsen was found inside of Numsen’s mobile home in the 55500 block of 311th Ave. Ct. E. in Ashford. Investigators determined the victim had been shot to death by an unidentified suspect several days before his body was found.

Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons seen with Michael Numsen or at his residence in the days prior to his murder.

Charles Spencer

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Charles “Skippy” Spencer.

At 11:30 p.m. on March 22nd, 1995, victim Charles Spencer was shot and killed by unidentified suspects in the driveway of Spencer’s residence, located in the 8200 block of Lake St. SW in Lakewood. Investigators believe the victim had just returned home and was exiting his vehicle when he was confronted and shot by the suspect(s).

Charles Spencer was rumored to be heavily involved in cocaine distribution and his death may have been a result of a narcotics related robbery or debt.

Detectives are looking for information on anyone involved in Spencer’s murder.

Linda Thompson

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Linda Thompson.

At 4:45 a.m. on April 18th, 1995, victim Linda Thompson was found deceased in an alley in 4500 block of E. F St. in the City of Tacoma. Thompson had been shot multiple times by unidentified suspect(s).

Detectives learned the victim was involved with outlaw motorcycle gangs and had been assaulted in the recent past. Witnesses said that a few hours before her body was found, Linda Thompson had received a phone call from an unidentified person. Thompson agreed to meet the unidentified person at an unknown location.

Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the person who called the victim on the phone on the night of the murder, and any information on the suspect(s) involved in her murder.

Anita & Graig Anderson

Puyallup Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murders of 62 year-old Graig “Andy” Anderson and his 60 year-old wife Anita.

At 8:40 p.m. on May 17th, 1995, family members discovered the bodies of victims Andy and Anita Anderson inside of the victims’ home in the 3700 block of 21st St. SE in the City of Puyallup. Both of the victims had been shot multiple times by unidentified suspect(s). There were no signs of forced entry and no known items were missing from the residence.

Andy and Anita Anderson were last seen alive at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 16th, 1995, at a school concert at Cascade Christian School in downtown Puyallup.

Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen near the Anderson’s residence on or around May 17th, 1995.

Jeremy Goode

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Jeremy Goode.

On June 5th, 1995, the body of victim Jeremy Goode was found inside of a motel room in the abandoned Rainier Motel building located in the 9800 block of South Tacoma Way in Lakewood. The victim had been shot to death by an unidentified suspect several days prior to his body being discovered.

Jeremy Goode was a 25 year-old male from the Lake Forest area of California. During 1995 Goode had been following the band the Grateful Dead’s tour around the United States, and is believed to have been in the area to attend the Grateful Dead concerts held at the Seattle Center on May 24th, 25th, and 26th of 1995.

Detectives are looking for any information on suspicious persons seen with Jeremy Goode at the Seattle concerts or in the Lakewood area, and on any suspicious activity at the abandoned hotel in the days prior to Goode’s body being discovered.

Creighton Wiggenhorn

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 40 year-old Creighton Wiggenhorn.

On the night of August 12th, 1995, victim Creighton Wiggenhorn was found deceased in the backyard of his residence, located in the 500 block of E. 72nd St. in the City of Tacoma. The victim had been shot once by an unidentified suspect.

Detectives are looking for any information on suspicious persons or vehicles seen with Wiggenhorn or near his residence on the day of the murder.

Charles Hyatt

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Charles Hyatt.

At 2:15 a.m. on September 3rd, 1995, Tacoma Police responded to a 911 call of a fight outside of an apartment building in the 1300 block of Division Ave. in the City of Tacoma. Officers found victim Charles Hyatt on the sidewalk in front of his apartment, deceased from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives believe the victim knew the suspect(s), and are looking for any information on persons seen with the victim or in the victim’s apartment around the time of the fight.

Joseph Stokes

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 19 year-old Joseph Stokes.

At 3:20 a.m. on October 8th, 1995, victim Joseph Stokes was stabbed to death by an unidentified suspect during a fight in the 1100 block of S. I St. in the Hilltop neighborhood of the City of Tacoma.

Stokes had gone outside to confront the unidentified suspect for being too noisy, and the two men began fighting. During the fight the suspect displayed a knife and stabbed Stokes multiple times in the chest, killing him.

Detectives are looking for any information that will help solve this case.

Stephan Folsom

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Stephan Folsom and the assault of another man.

At 1:45 a.m. on October 20th, 1995, two security guards were working in the parking lot of the Swan Creek Apartments in the 1900 block of E. 56th St. in the City of Tacoma. The security guards saw a yellow or gold car driving slowly past the apartment complex, then saw an unidentified suspect in the vehicle’s back seat fire numerous gunshots toward the apartments.

One of the security guards was struck in the leg and another stray bullet went through the wall of an apartment, striking and killing victim Stephan Folsom. Folsom was watching television with friends at the time of the shooting and was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting in any way.

Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the suspects involved in the drive by shooting and the vehicle used by the suspects.

Rushton Labouve

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Rushton LaBouve, a teenage boy from Tacoma.

At 2:00 a.m. on October 20th, 1995, Tacoma Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood of the City of Tacoma. Police found the body of 16 year-old Rushton LaBouve in an alleyway, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are looking for any information on the suspect(s) involved in the shooting and on any persons seen with victim Rushton LaBouve on the night of October 19th or early morning of October 20th, 1995.

Damion Ellerson

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 23 year-old Damion Ellerson.

At 1:50 p.m. on December 2nd, 1995, victim Damion Ellerson was found shot to death in a wooded area along a nature trail in Swan Creek Park. The park is located on Pioneer Way E. in the eastside of the City of Tacoma.

Detectives believe Ellerson was purchasing narcotics at the time of the murder, and are looking for information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area of Swan Creek Park on the day of the murder.

Tamu & William Slayton

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of William and Tamu Slayton.

On the early morning of December 15th, 1995, the body of 24 year-old Tamu Slayton was found inside Slayton’s residence after the house had been set on fire by unidentified suspects. The victim’s residence was located in the 4300 block of S. Alder St. in the City of Tacoma.

Within minutes the body of Tamu Slayton’s 26 year-old husband William was found inside of the trunk of the Slayton’s vehicle. The vehicle had been abandoned and set on fire by unidentified suspects in the 2400 block of 106th St. E. in Parkland.

Detectives determined the victims were heavily involved in narcotics trafficking, which may have been a motive for their murders. Detectives are looking for any information on the suspects responsible for the murders.

Chas Sharer

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Chas Sharer.

On the afternoon of January 24th, 1996, a passerby discovered human bones in a wooded area in the 16900 block of Forest Canyon Rd. E. in Bonney Lake. Investigators were able to identify the remains as 25 year-old Chas Sharer of Bonney Lake.

Detectives found a bullet with the remains and believe Sharer may have been shot by an unidentified suspect(s). The victim had not been seen for several months prior to the bones being found, and it is believed his death may have occurred in the summer or fall of 1995.

Detectives are looking for any information on Chas Sharer’s whereabouts and/or persons seen with Sharer prior to his disappearance.

Stacey Nixon

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 24 year-old Stacey Nixon.

On April 25th, 1996, the body of woman wearing a dark blue dress was found floating in the Puyallup River in the area of the 6600 block of N. Levee Rd. E. in Tacoma. The body was identified as Stacey Nixon, who had been stabbed to death before being dumped into the river.

Stacey Nixon’s family had reported her missing two weeks earlier after they had not seen or heard from her for several days. The last known contact with Nixon occurred on April 3rd, 1996, when she called her mother from a pay phone near the B&I store on South Tacoma Way.

Detectives believe Stacey Nixon may have become the victim of foul play through her involvement with drugs and illegal activity.

Detectives are looking for information on the identity of any persons involved in her murder or seen with Nixon in the days before her body was found.

Pamela Thomas

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Pamela Thomas.

On the night of December 11th, 1996, a witness discovered a woman’s body hidden under a tarp in the backyard of the witness’ residence. The victim was identified as Pamela Thomas, a 40 year-old woman had been reported missing on November 5th, 1996. Investigators determined Thomas died from homicidal violence and believe her body had been concealed under the tarp for several weeks.

The residence where Thomas’ body was found is located in the 1700 block of S. L St. and was less than four blocks from the victim’s last known address on S. M St. in the Hilltop area of the City of Tacoma.

Detectives are looking for any information on Pamela Thomas’ whereabouts in late November of 1996, and for information any suspicious persons seen in the area where her body was discovered.

Unidentified female victim

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the remains of a woman, and to help investigators determine how she died and identify any suspects responsible for her death.

On October 13th, 1997, a mushroom hunter discovered human bones in a wooded area along Gale Creek Rd. in the Wilkeson area.

Investigators have determined that the bones belonged to a woman approximately 30 to 50 years old, likely 5′2″ to 5′4″ tall, with a slender build and blonde hair. The remains were found with a Pacific Lutheran University sweatshirt, women’s size 5 shoes, and women’s size 7 pants.

Detectives were unable to identify the woman and believe the remains had been there since sometime between September of 1994 and October of 1997.

William Farris

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the two suspects responsible for the murder of William Farris.

At 8:45 p.m. on December 26th, 1997, victim William Farris was at his residence in the 2000 block of S. 8th St. in the City of Tacoma, when two unidentified men entered the house. The unidentified suspects shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

Detectives believe the victim may have known the suspects, and the murder may have been a result of a drug deal gone wrong or a drug rip off. Detectives are looking for any information on suspicious persons or vehicles seen at or near Farris’ house on the day of the shooting.

Donald Chandler

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of victim Donald Chandler.

In February of 1998, Donald Chandler was reported missing from his residence in the 12100 block of Bliss Cochrane Rd. in Gig Harbor, although he had not been seen since January 25th, 1998.

On March 16th, 1998, the decomposed body of Donald Chandler was found a short distance off the roadway on J.M. Dickenson Rd. in southwest Kitsap County. Detectives believe the victim’s body was dumped at the location after being shot multiple times by unidentified suspects.

Chandler was known to sell large quantities of methamphetamine and investigators believe this may have been a motive for his murder. Detectives are looking for information on the identity of the suspects, and information on the victim’s whereabouts before he disappeared.

Leo Canley

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Leo “LJ” Canley Jr., a 62 year-old man from Tacoma.

On the afternoon of May 3rd, 1998, victim Leo Canley was found deceased inside of his apartment in the 2400 block of Pacific Ave. S. in the downtown area of the City of Tacoma. Canley had been stabbed to death by an unidentified suspect sometime earlier that day.

Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the suspect responsible for Leo Canley’s murder.

Bryce Cheney

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 19 year-old Bryce Cheney, a morning newspaper deliveryman for The News Tribune.

At approximately 4:35 a.m. on Monday June 8th, 1998, victim Bryce Cheney and his father had just finished Bryce’s newspaper route and returned to their house in 300 block of E. North Lane in the eastside of the City of Tacoma.

Cheney’s father heard a prowler outside of their house and went outside to find and confront the prowler. Bryce Cheney followed his father outside and encountered the unidentified prowler, who fatally stabbed Bryce once in the chest before the walking away.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, 16 to 25 years old, 5′7″ tall, 150 lbs., with black curly hair. He was seen wearing dark colored pants and a blue athletic-style jacket with silver stripes. Investigators found a pink girl’s Huffy brand bicycle in the victim’s backyard and believe it may have been left there by the suspect.

Madilin Butler

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Madilin Butler, a 21 year-old woman from Tacoma.

At 6:40 a.m. on August 21st, 1998, the body of victim Madilin Butler was found lying alongside the roadway in the 3100 block of 94th St. S. in Lakewood. Butler had been shot once by an unidentified suspect, and then her body was left on a dead end road near the Golden Lion Motel.

Detectives were able to determine that Butler had been at the Golden Lion Motel prior to her death, where she was involved in prostitution activities. Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the suspect responsible for Butler’s murder.

James Foglesong

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 74 year-old James Foglesong.

On the afternoon of December 7th, 1998, a passerby found the body of James Foglesong alongside the Puyallup River in the 17900 block of Leach Rd. just east of the City of Sumner. Foglesong had been shot multiple times at an undetermined location and then his body was dumped on the riverbank.

James Foglesong was last seen alive approximately three days earlier, and his whereabouts during the days prior to his body being discovered are unknown. Foglesong was involved in growing marijuana at his Puyallup residence, which may have been a motive for his murder.

Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

Linda, Patricia & Austin Tran

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 26 year-old Linda Tran, her 9 year-old daughter Patricia, 1 year-old son Austin, and Linda Tran’s unborn child.

At 8:15 p.m. on December 18th, 1998, witnesses saw an unidentified man arguing with victim Linda Tran in front of the victim’s house in the 1700 block of E. 40th St. in the City of Tacoma. Witnesses saw the suspect chase the victim into the house with a baseball bat and heard him order Tran’s children into the house.

Minutes later Tran’s house exploded in flames, killing the victim and her children. Detectives believe the suspect beat the victims, set the house on fire, and then locked the victims inside of the house before fleeing on foot.

The unidentified suspect seen arguing with Linda Tran before the fire was described as an asian or black male. Detectives believe the victim knew the suspect and are looking for any information on the suspect’s identity.

Sierra Chambers

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 3 year-old Sierra Chambers.

On the early morning of January 11th, 1999, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call of a child who was unable to breathe at an apartment in the 1200 block of 116th St. S. in Parkland. Victim Sierra Chambers was rushed to the hospital, where she died as a result of what was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Detectives are looking for any information on the suspect responsible for the murder of Sierra Chambers and the circumstances regarding the injuries that caused her death.

Ronald Turner

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of 17 year-old Ronald Turner.

At 11:30 p.m. on July 13th, 1999, victim Ronald Turner was walking with a group of people in the 5500 block of Boston Ave. SW in Lakewood, when the group was confronted by a group of unidentified suspects. Multiple gunshots were exchanged between the groups, killing Turner and wounding one of his associates.

Detectives believe the shooting may have been motivated by gang activity and/or narcotics activity. Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the suspects and the identity of any persons who witnessed the shooting.

Tealano Trujillo

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Tealano Trujillo, a 24 year-old man from Tacoma.

At 4:00 a.m. on September 17th, 1999, victim Tealano Trujillo awoke to sounds of a prowler breaking into a vehicle parked outside of his residence in the 6400 block of S. Puget Sound Ave. in the City of Tacoma. Trujillo went outside and chased after the prowler, who had stolen a stereo from Trujillo’s vehicle.

Tealano Trujillo returned to his residence a short time later with his stolen stereo, and was standing on his front porch when multiple shots were fired at him by unidentified suspect(s).

Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the car prowler(s), who is believed to be a likely suspect in the shooting.

Justin Littleton & William Pugh

Lakewood Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 19 year-old Justin Littleton and 16 year-old William Pugh III.

At 1:00 a.m. on January 9th, 2000, victims Justin Littleton and William Pugh left Littleton’s residence heading out for an unknown destination with an unknown purpose. At 2:15 a.m., Littleton and Pugh were shot to death by unidentified suspect on a sidewalk at the Hidden Lake apartment complex on 110th St. SW in the City of Lakewood. The apartment complex is located approximately three blocks from Littleton’s residence.

Immediately after the shooting, multiple witnesses saw an unidentified suspect run through the apartment complex and out of the area. Detectives are looking for any information on this suspect’s identity.

Larry Ford

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Larry Ford.

At approximately at 5:40 a.m. on July 5th, 2000, a neighbor found the body of victim Larry Ford inside of the doorway to Ford’s apartment in the 12500 block of 98th Ave. Ct. SW in the City of Lakewood. Ford had been shot several times by unidentified suspect(s) while opening the front door to his apartment.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding this homicide.

Ernesto Hernandez Almonte

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Ernesto Hernandez Almonte.

At 4:15 a.m. on September 9th, 2000, the body of Ernesto Hernandez Almonte was found by a passerby along the side of the road in the 4300 block of 128th St. E. in South Hill. The victim was deceased as a result of two gunshot wounds to the head.

Detectives believe Almonte was involved in narcotics distribution and this may have been a factor in his murder. Detectives are looking for information on the identity of any persons involved in Almonte’s murder and/or information on Almonte’s whereabouts prior to the discovery of his body.

Steven Frisbee

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Steven Frisbee.

At 6:30 p.m. on November 4th, 2000, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call that a car was seen speeding away from a residence in the 21600 block of Snag Island Dr. in the Sumner area. At the residence investigators found the body of victim Steven Frisbee laying inside of the front door, deceased from a shotgun blast to the face.

Detectives believe the victim was shot through a small window in the front door, then the suspect(s) kicked in the barricaded door to enter the victim’s residence. Inside of the home, detectives found evidence of a large marijuana grow operation and it may be related to the motive of the murder.

Calvin Blydenburgh

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Calvin Blydenburgh, a 77 year-old man from Lakewood.

On September 13th, 2001, the body of victim Calvin Blydenburgh was found inside of his apartment in 12800 block of Lincoln Ave. SW in the City of Lakewood. The victim was found lying in his bed, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Blydenburgh was last seen alive approximately one week earlier, and detectives are looking for any information on the victim’s whereabouts and/or persons seen with the victim prior to September 13th, 2001.

Zyion Handburgh & Damon Brown

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Zyion Handburgh and Damon Brown.

At 10:20 p.m. on May 24th, 2001, victims Zyion Handburgh and Damon Brown were shot to death by an unidentified suspect as the victims were seated inside of a truck parked in the 18500 block of 14th Ave. E. in Spanaway. At the time of the homicide, the victims’ maroon and gray 1980 Ford Ranger had the engine running and the headlights were turned on.

Detectives believe the unidentified suspect was seated in the back seat of the truck, and shot both victims from behind. The suspect then fled the vehicle and was heard running through the bushes. It is also believed that the victims may have been attempting to illegally purchase firearms from the suspect at the time of the murder.

Dale Smith

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Dale Smith.

At 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday July 11th, 2001, victim Dale Smith was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect during an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of Commerce St. in downtown Tacoma. The suspect approached Smith and demanded cash, then shot the victim.

After the shooting, witnesses saw two unidentified males running away from the area heading southbound on Commerce St. One of the suspects is described as a black male, approximately 40 years old, 5′8″ tall, with a slender build and black hair worn in dreadlocks, and was seen carrying a handgun as he ran away.

Reginald Jennings

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Reginald Jennings.

On the morning of Saturday September 1st, 2001, a man’s body was found in a vacant lot in the 4400 block of E. Roosevelt Ave. in the City of Tacoma. The victim had been there for at least two weeks before being found.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Reginald Jennings of Tacoma. Detectives are looking for any information on any persons seen with Jennings in August of 2001, or any suspicious activity in the area where Jennings body was found.

Kenneth Harris

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Kenneth “Lucky” Harris.

At 7:05 a.m. on January 9th, 2002, the body of victim Kenneth Harris was found in an alleyway behind the 6400 block of Montgomery Ave. in the City of Tacoma. The victim was deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are looking for information on any persons seen with Kenneth Harris on the night of January 8th and/or the early morning of January 9th, 2002.

Michael Stephens

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Michael Stephens.

At 7:55 p.m. on January 14th, 2002, victim Michael Stephens was stabbed in the neck during an argument with an unidentified suspect inside of an apartment in the 700 block of N. 4th St. in Tacoma. Stephens later died from his wound.

Detectives determined there were several persons inside of the apartment when the stabbing occurred, and are attempting to identify any suspects responsible for the murder.

Christopher Vangeystelen

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Christopher VanGeystelen.

On February 24th, 2002, the body of Christopher VanGeystelen was found by several juveniles in a wooded area along South Prairie Rd. E. near 214th Ave. E. in Bonney Lake. The victim had been shot several times by unidentified suspect(s), then his body was placed into a hole and covered with tree branches.

Christopher VanGeystelen was rumored to be heavily involved in methamphetamine distribution and use, and his death may have been a result of this involvement. Detectives are looking for anyone information on who have been seen with VanGeystelen in the days prior to February 24th, 2002, or involved in narcotics with VanGeystelen prior to his death.

Bio Sale & Hiram Magalei

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murders of Bio Siale and Hiram Magalei.

At 1:50 a.m. on Friday April 5th, 2002, victims Bio Siale and Hiram Magalei were shot by unidentified suspects in the parking lot area of McCabe’s nightclub, located in the 2600 block of Pacific Ave. S. in downtown Tacoma. Siale and Magalei both died later as a result of their gunshot wounds.

At the time of the shooting, the nightclub was closing and a fight had broken out between several unidentified club patrons in the parking lot. Siale and Magalei were not believed to be involved in the fight and were bystanders when they were shot.

Witnesses described one of the shooters as an unidentified black male, approximately 25 years old, 5′8″, with a slender build.

Lula Gessler

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Lula Gessler.

Shortly after midnight on May 19th, 2002, the body of victim Lula Gessler was found inside of a vacant house in the 1200 block of Sheridan Ave. in the Hilltop area of Tacoma. Detectives determined the victim had been strangled by an unidentified suspect.

Lula Gessler was last seen on the evening of May 18th, 2002, walking in the 900 to 1200 block of Martin Luther King Way in Tacoma, approximately four blocks from where her body was later found. Detectives are looking to identify anyone who had contact with the victim or who was seen with the victim that night.

Unidentified male victim

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the remains of a man, and to help investigators determine how he died and identify any suspects responsible for his death.

On June 8th, 2002, a citizen found a human skull dumped alongside a brush pile on a property in the 22300 block of 50th Ave Ct. E. in Spanaway. The skull was believed to have been dumped in that location sometime between April and June of 2002.

Investigators have determined that the skull belonged to a man, but were unable to identify the man or determine how old the remains were.

The Minh Hoang

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of The Minh Hoang.

On Tuesday August 13th, 2002, the body of The Minh Hoang was found by a construction worker inside of a vacant residence in the 6600 S. Alaska St. in the City of Tacoma. The victim had been assaulted by unidentified suspect(s), and was found deceased from his wounds.

The Minh Hoang was last seen outside of his friend’s house in Tacoma at approximately noon on Sunday August 11th, 2002. Hoang was seated in a late 1980’s black Nissan Maxima driven by an unidentified asian female. Detectives are looking for information on the female’s identity, and on any others persons seen with the victim in the days prior to August 13th, 2002.

Robert Fye

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Robert Fye of Parkland.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Saturday October 5th, 2002, victim Robert Fye was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect while the victim was hanging out at the 72nd Street Bar & Grill on 72nd St. E. in Tacoma. The suspect walked up to the eastside of the tavern and fired multiple shots through the windows and into the bar, then fled on foot heading northbound across 72nd St.

At the time of the shooting, Robert Fye was on the opposite side of the tavern from where the shots were fired and was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, 5′11″ to 6′ tall, average build, and was seen wearing a tan jacket with orange sleeves.

Kimberly Riley & Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murders of 19 year-old Kimberly Riley and 5 year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong.

At 10:05 p.m. on Thursday November 28th, 2002, victims Kimberly Riley and Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong were attending a family gathering for Thanksgiving at a house in the 1000 block of S. 75th St. in Tacoma. Unidentified suspect(s) walked up to the house and fired multiple shots through the downstairs windows, killing Britt-Bayinthavong and Riley, and injuring two others inside of the house.

Witnesses saw an unidentified suspect run from the front of the house, and an unidentified dark colored 1970’s to 1980’s full sized Ford pickup truck with a light colored canopy was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed with its headlights turned off.

Terrance Malone

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of 19 year-old Terrance Malone.

At 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday March 4th, 2003, victim Terrance Malone was shot by unidentified suspects in the parking lot of a convenience store located at 44th St. E. and Portland Ave. in east Tacoma. The victim was shot once in the head, and died shortly thereafter from his wounds.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses heard several gunshots and then saw two unidentified suspects running from the area headed southbound along Portland Ave. The first suspect was described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old, with a mustache and long dark hair worn in a ponytail. The second suspect was described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old, with short dark hair and wearing red clothing.

Robert Frederick

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Robert Frederick.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. on June 19th, 2003, victim Robert Frederick and his girlfriend awoke to a noise outside of their house on 264th St. E. in Graham. Frederick armed himself with a baseball bat and confronted two unidentified suspects on the porch of his house, believed to either be attempting to break into the victim’s home or vehicles.

One of the suspects was armed with a rifle and fired a shot at Frederick, striking and killing him. Both of the suspects then fled on foot into nearby brush and disappeared.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, approximately 5′5″ tall, with a thin mustache. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and was armed with a rifle. Witnesses were unable to provide a description of the second suspect.

Robert Keisler

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Robert Keisler, a 51 year-old man from Tacoma.

At 11:20 a.m. on Thursday October 30th, 2003, victim Robert Keisler was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect in an alleyway between Tacoma Ave. and Fawcett Ave. near 40th St. in the City of Tacoma.

At the time of the homicide, the victim was seated inside of his mustard-colored 1976 Plymouth sedan. Witnesses heard a gunshot, then saw two unidentified suspects run away from where the victim’s vehicle was parked. The suspects are described as black males, 15 to 20 years old, with medium builds.

Detectives are looking for any information to help identify these suspects.

Unidentified female victim

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the remains of a woman, and to help investigators determine how she died and identify any suspects responsible for her death.

On December 19th, 2003, a citizen discovered a human skull while walking his dog in a field near the intersection of 235th St. E. and Mountain Hwy E. in Graham. Detectives were able to locate a shallow grave in the field that contained several more bones and articles of clothing.

Investigators have determined that the bones belonged to a woman, likely Asian, approximately 25 to 35 years old, but were unable to identify the woman or determine how long the remains had been there.

Daitwon Young

Lakewood Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Daitwon “Dai Dai” Young, a 19 year old father from Tacoma.

At 4:35 p.m. on February 6, 2004, victim Daitwon Young was shot by two unidentified suspects after the suspects kicked in the door to Young’s apartment on 84th St. S. in the City of Lakewood.

Following the shooting, witnesses saw two unidentified suspects run from the victim’s apartment. The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 30 years old, medium build, and wearing dark clothing. One of the suspects was seen wearing dark gloves and carrying a handgun.

Vicente Cadenas

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Vicente Cadenas, a 25 year old father from Tacoma.

At 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday February 11th, 2004, victim Vicente Cadenas was shot by unidentified suspects as he walked home from a convenience store located at 44th St. E. and Portland Ave. in east Tacoma. The shots were fired at the victim from across Portland Ave. Cadenas was able to return to his apartment, but died shortly thereafter from his wounds.

Tacoma Police detectives are looking for information on anyone who may be a suspect in this homicide. Detectives are also looking for information on anyone who may have had contact with Cadenas in the minutes before the shooting occurred.

Unidentified female victim

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the remains of a woman, and to help investigators determine how she died and to identify any suspects responsible for her death.

On April 5th, 2004, a citizen found a human skull in a wooded area near the intersection of 364th St. and 8th Ave. S. in Roy. Investigators were only able to determine that the skull belonged to a female, but were unable to identify the woman or determine how old the remains were.

Elizabeth Gonzalez

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed Elizabeth Gonzalez and critically injured her friend.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on August 12th, 2004, Elizabeth Gonzalez and her friend were shot by an unidentified suspect in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Way in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma. At the time of the shooting, the victims were seated inside of a blue Ford Explorer driven by Gonzalez. The victims were able to drive their vehicle to a nearby gas station for help.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, dark complexion, 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall, clean shaven, and wearing a black shirt and a baseball hat. Detectives believe the victim may have been attempting to purchase narcotics from the suspect at the time of the shooting.

Luis Guevara-Sanchez

Tacoma Police detectives need your help in solving the murder of Luis Angel Guevara-Sanchez. At 12:50 a.m. on February 3rd, 2005, victim Luis Guevara-Sanchez was shot to death inside the El Jimador restaurant, located in the 6400 block of 6th Ave. in the City of Tacoma.

Witnesses saw three unidentified suspects follow Guevara-Sanchez from the restaurant’s bar into the restroom. The suspects argued with Guevera-Sanchez, then fired multiple gunshots striking and killing him. The suspects then ran out of the restaurant and fled the area in a dark green Nissan Maxima.

The first suspect is described as a hispanic male, 25-30 years old, medium build, with short hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved yellow or light colored shirt, and had blood on his hands and face. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing a short-sleeved blue polo shirt, and may have been shot in the shoulder during the fight. The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5′8”-5′9”, and 175 lbs.

Michelle Mason

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Michelle Mason, a 31 year-old woman from Tacoma.

Michelle Mason was last seen alive on Thursday March 31st, 2005. Mason’s vehicle was found a week later on April 6th, 2005, in the City of Tacoma.

On October 23rd, 2005, the remains of Michelle Mason were found in blackberry bushes below the 34th St. Bridge. The bridge is located approximately 200 yards from where her vehicle had been found.

Detectives are looking for any information on the identity of the suspect involved in this case.

Charles Wade & Jeffrey Singletary

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murders of Jeffrey Singletary and Charles Wade.

At 3:50 a.m. on Thursday May 26th, 2005, Tacoma Police responded to a 911 call reporting numerous gunshots being fired in the 1500 block of S. M St. in the Hilltop area of Tacoma. Arriving officers found victims Jeffrey Singletary and Charles Wade lying on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds. Singletary was found deceased, and Wade died several hours later as a result of his wounds.

Witnesses described hearing an argument followed by several gunshots, then saw an unidentified suspect run southbound on M St. as more shots were fired. Detectives believe Singletary may have fired several shots at the fleeing suspect before he succumbed to his injuries.

Richard James

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Richard James.

At 5:15 a.m. on Thursday November 3rd, 2005, the body of Richard James was found in an alleyway behind the 6100 block of S. J St. in the City of Tacoma. James had been shot once in the side by unidentified suspect(s).

Witnesses described hearing yelling and the sound of squealing tires in the area in the hours before James’ body was found.

Detectives are looking for any information on the victim’s whereabouts and/or persons seen with the victim prior to November 3rd, 2005.

Adre’anna Jackson

Lakewood Police detectives and the FBI need your help in finding out what happened to Adre’anna Jackson, a 10-year-old girl from the Tillicum area of Lakewood.

She was last seen walking from her family’s apartment on Portland Ave. SW to Tillicum Elementary at 7:45 a.m. on the morning of Friday December 2nd, 2005.

Her remains were found on April 4th, 2006, in a vacant lot in the 7500 block of 146th St. SW in the Woodbrook area of Lakewood, approximately 2 miles from her house.

Detectives fear her death may have been a result of foul play and are looking for any information regarding this investigation.

The FBI has contributed $50,000 and various sources have contributed $9000 in addition to the $1000 reward offered through Crime Stoppers. The $10,000 through Crime Stoppers is being offered for arrest and charges filed; the additional $50,000 from the FBI is offered for arrest, charges filed, and conviction.

Jamie Bunta

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help in identifying a witness and the suspect(s) responsible for a homicide on Tuesday June 20, 2006.

At 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes of State Route 512 near Pacific Ave., witnesses saw two vehicles speeding down the highway and heard several gunshots being fired. One of the vehicles exited the highway toward Pacific Ave., then crashed into the parking lot of Fox’s nightclub in Parkland.

Witnesses saw an unidentified man run from the passenger side of the vehicle, and found 19 year-old victim Jamie Bunta in the driver’s seat, deceased from a gunshot wound.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a white sports car or a burgundy Bonneville, and was last seen driving on SR 512 toward South Tacoma Way. Detectives believe the vehicle may have bullet holes on the passenger side.

Victim Jamie Bunta was driving a silver 4-door Acura, and the passenger who ran from his car is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5′7 to 5′9, thin build, with his hair in dreadlocks.

Beverley Steward-Hill

On Saturday June 24th, 2006 just after 6:00 a.m., a fire occurred at the Castellan West Apartments, located in the 2600 block of 70th Ave. W. in the City of University Place.

Inside one of the apartments, investigators found the body of Beverley Ann Steward-Hill. Beverley Ann Steward-Hill was a white female, 20 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. She lived at the apartment complex with her dog Zeus, who also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire and the victim’s death are undetermined, and investigators are treating the case as suspicious. Detectives are looking for any information on the cause of the fire and/or the victim’s death.

Byran Jones

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Byran Jones, a 29 year-old man from Parkland.

On Sunday October 29th, 2006, the body of victim Byran Jones was found inside his residence in the Miramonte Apartment complex, located at the intersection of 112th St. S. and 18th Ave. in Parkland. The victim was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the victim may have been shot sometime after 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday October 29th, and are looking for any information on the victim’s whereabouts the night of the homicide.

Derrell Sanders

During the early morning hours of Saturday December 2nd, 2006, victim Derrell Sanders was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Nights Inn, located in the 9300 block of South Tacoma Way in the City of Lakewood.

The victim was exiting his vehicle in the hotel’s north-side parking lot when he was confronted by an unidentified suspect armed with a handgun. A struggle occurred, and the victim was shot and fatally wounded.

The suspect may have stolen items off of the victim after the shooting. The suspect then fled on foot westbound through the parking lot, running toward South Tacoma Way.

The suspect is described as an adult male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and either a ski mask or a bandanna over his face. Lakewood Police detectives are looking for any information regarding the suspect’s identity.

Chanara Yath

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help in identifying the suspect responsible for the murder of Chanara Yath, a 24 year-old man from Tacoma.

On Sunday April 22nd, 2007 at 12:45 a.m., an unidentified suspect shot and killed Yath, who was attending a birthday party in the yard of a residence in the 12500 block of Vickery Ave. E. in East Pierce County.

Witnesses heard several gunshots, then saw a suspect running through a field across the street from the house. Victim Chanara Yath was shot and killed, and two other victims were shot as well.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding the suspect’s identity.

Melvin Whitaker

Lakewood Police detectives need your help in solving the murder of 39-year old Melvin Whitaker.

On Saturday April 28th, 2007, at approximately 7:15 pm, victim Melvin Whitaker was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Evergreen Ridge Apartments, located in the 12600 block of Lincoln Ave. SW in the City of Lakewood.

Detectives need your help identifying a person of interest in the case. He is described as a black male in his late 30’s or early 40’s, 5’9” tall, medium build, with a beard and glasses. He is associated with a vehicle that is described as a late 1990’s Ford Taurus, silver or gray in color, with possibly a broken rear window.

Steven Chennells

Tacoma Police detectives need your help in solving the murder of a homeless man.

On Wednesday May 9th, 2007, a body was found under the eastbound lanes of the Highway 16 overpass on the north side of 12th St. S. in Tacoma. The victim died of homicidal violence, and had been there for 2 to 4 weeks before being found.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Steven Christopher Chennells, a white male, 5’10”, 150 lbs with dark hair. He was found wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with an American flag on the front.

Steven Chennells was last seen in early April of 2007. Detectives are looking for any information on any persons seen with Chennells or any suspicious activity in the area where the homicide occurred.

Royce Park

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help in solving the murder of an elderly man.

On Wednesday May 16th, 2007, deputies found the body of 81 year-old Royce Park under a pile of brush alongside the driveway of his home, located in the 37900 block of 58th Ave Ct E. in Eatonville.

The body had been there for at least 2 to 3 days, and the victim died from homicidal violence.

Detectives are looking for any information on the victim’s whereabouts and anyone he may have been seen with in the days leading up to the homicide.

Adrian Serrano

Lakewood Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of Adrian “Joker” Serrano, a 28-year-old man from Lakewood.

At approximately at 11:45 p.m. on Friday October 19th, 2007, witnesses found the body of victim Adrian Serrano inside of his apartment on Kline St. SW in the City of Lakewood. Serrano had been shot once just inside the door to his apartment.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. that morning, neighbors had heard gunshots and saw two unidentified black males running from the area of Serrano’s apartment to a waiting vehicle, described as a light colored sedan. Before the murder, Adrian Serrano had told friends he believed he was being watched and/or followed by a white sedan, similar to a Ford Taurus.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding this homicide.

Teo Knight

Tacoma Police detectives need your help in solving a homicide. At 4:05 a.m. on Sunday December 2nd, 2007, victim Teo Knight was shot and killed by unidentified suspect(s) outside of his apartment, located in the 5000 block of S. 58th St. in Tacoma.

At the time of the shooting, Teo Knight had just returned home from his work as a bouncer at Champions Sports Bar in Lakewood.

Knight had parked his vehicle and was walking toward his apartment when he was shot multiple times by unidentified suspect(s). He died days later from his wounds.

Detectives are looking for any information that may help solve Knight’s murder.

Ronald McKellar

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the hit and run death of victim Ronald McKellar.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on Sunday October 5th, 2008, victim Ronald McKellar was struck by an unidentified vehicle as he attempted to cross Pacific Ave. near the intersection of 72nd St. in Tacoma. Investigators believe the victim was dragged several blocks by the vehicle before the suspect fled the area.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses to the crime, including the driver and passengers from a gray Jeep Cherokee that was seen in the area at the time of the collision.

Michael Howard

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Michael Howard.

At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 9th, 2010, victim Michael Howard went to investigate a noise outside of his house on in the 17700 block of 147th Ave. E. in the Orting area. When Howard walked into the driveway area, an unidentified suspect struck Howard in the head with a blunt object and then fled. Howard died several days later as a result of his injuries.

Howard’s girlfriend reported that there had been several previous unreported burglaries at their residence. Detectives believe the previous burglaries may be related to the murder of Michael Howard, and are looking for information on the suspects responsible.

Troyvon Taylor

Tacoma Police detectives need your help in the investigation into the murder of Troyvon Taylor, a 20 year old man from Tacoma.

On Sunday October 31st, 2010, at approximately 9:30 p.m., several witnesses heard gunshots inside an apartment in the 7300 block of S. Wilkeson St. in Tacoma.

Following the gunshots, several persons were seen running from the apartment to a waiting vehicle, which subsequently fled the area. Inside of the apartment, police found victim Troyvon Taylor deceased from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding this homicide.

Billy Shirley III

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Billy Shirley III.

At 5:00 a.m. on Saturday August 27th, 2011, victim Billy Shirley was shot following an argument at a large party in a warehouse-type building in the 1600 block of Center St. in the City of Tacoma.

At the time of the shooting there were over 100 people in attendance at the party, and investigators are asking anyone who may have been there to please come forward.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding this homicide and the suspect(s) responsible for the crime.

Nicholas Looney

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Nicholas Looney.

At 3:25 a.m. on Thursday January 5th, 2012, victim Nicholas Looney was shot and killed by unidentified suspects at victim’s residence on 117th Ave. Ct. E. in Puyallup.

The victim was standing at his bedroom window and was shot several times through the window. Witnesses heard the gunshots, then saw three unidentified suspects running from the victim’s residence.

Inside of the victim’s residence detectives found evidence of narcotics that may be related to the motive for the murder. Detectives are looking for any information regarding this homicide and the suspects responsible for the crime.

Christopher Virdell

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 18 year-old Christopher Virdell of Spanaway.

Christopher Virdell was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on February 9th, 2012, as he left a friend’s residence on 223rd St. E. in Spanaway to catch a bus to work. He was reported missing later that night after he failed to show up to work or home.

On February 28th, 2014, Virdell’s remains were found in a wooded area in the 28000 block of Little Hanaford Rd. in the Centralia area. Investigators believe Virdell was murdered by unidentified suspect(s) at a different location, and his remains were later dumped in Lewis County.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding the suspect(s) responsible for the murder, including information on Christopher Virdell’s whereabouts on the day he disappeared and any persons he may have been seen with.

Travis Dennis & Jeffrey Poling

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murders of Travis Dennis and Jeffrey Poling.

At 8:45 a.m. on Monday May 28th, 2012, a family member discovered the bodies of victims Travis Dennis and Jeffrey Poling inside of Dennis’ house in the 9400 block of 175th St. Ct. E. in the Puyallup area. Both of the victims had been shot in the head by unidentified suspects. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle.

Investigators have determined that a computer and numerous firearms were missing from the victim’s residence, including several handguns, a shotgun, an assault rifle and a semiautomatic rifle.

Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen near Travis Dennis’ residence on the night of Sunday May 27th or the early morning of Monday May 28th, 2012.

Fred Gonzalez

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 35-year-old Fred Gonzalez of South Hill.

On the night of Wednesday June 13th, 2012, the body of victim Fred Gonzalez was found in the back of Gonzalez’s blue Cadillac Escalade truck. The truck was found in a parking lot of an apartment building in the 2200 block of 99th St. S. in Tacoma. Detectives believe Gonzalez was shot in the head by unidentified suspects(s), then put in the back of his truck before the vehicle was abandoned by the suspect(s).

Fred Gonzalez’s family reported him missing on the night of Tuesday June 12th after he failed to return home and had not been seen or heard from in several hours.

Detectives are looking for any information on the victim’s whereabouts in the days before his body was found, and/or suspicious persons seen in the area where the truck was located.

Denny Thornburg

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to determine the how victim Denny Thornburg died and to identify any suspects that may have been involved in his death.

On the morning of Monday July 16th, 2012, witnesses found a burned out van parked on a remote roadway in the 29700 block of Electron Reservoir Rd. E. in the Orting area.

Inside the van investigators found the body of victim Denny Thornburg, a 52 year-old man from the City of Tacoma. Thornburg’s vehicle, a tan Ford Econline Van, was completely destroyed by the fire. Investigators believe the fire occurred several hours before the van was discovered.

Denny Thornburg’s family last heard from him on July 12th, 2012. Detectives fear Thornburg’s death may have been a result of foul play and are looking for any information regarding Thornburg’s whereabouts in the days prior to his body being found.

Tyliah Young

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Tyliah Young of New York City.

On the afternoon of Sunday January 13th, 2013, the body of victim Tyliah Young was found in an alleyway west of the 1200 block of S. Ainsworth Ave. in the City of Tacoma. Young was deceased from homicidal violence and is believed to have been killed several hours before her body was found.

Tyliah Young’s family reported her missing on Friday January 11th, 2013, after she had not been seen or heard from in several days. Detectives are looking for any information on the victim’s whereabouts in the days before her body was found, and/or suspicious persons seen in the area.

Douglas Erhardt

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 55-year-old Douglas Erhardt of Graham.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 24th, 2013, firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire at a residence in the 19300 block of 89th Ave. E. in Graham. Inside the house investigators found the body of victim Douglas Erhardt, deceased from homicidal violence.

On the morning of the house fire, the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned and on fire along Highway 410 in the Greenwater area.

Douglas Erhardt was active in online dating and often used the name “Joe” when meeting dates on the internet. Detectives are looking for information on anyone who may have been in contact with Erhardt, or information on any suspicious persons or vehicles at or near Erhardt’s residence on the night of July 23rd or the early morning of July 24th, 2013.

Michael Compton

Orting Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 53-year-old Michael Compton.

At 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday February 19th, 2014, the body of homicide victim Michael Compton was found in the front yard of Compton’s residence, located in the 500 block of Ford Lane SW in the City of Orting. The victim had been shot in the head by an unidentified suspect(s).

Detectives believe Compton may have been shot during a struggle after interrupting a burglary in his garage sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons and/or vehicles seen in the victim’s neighborhood in the early morning hours of Wednesday February 19th.

Logan Hettinger

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for a hit and run collision that resulted in the death of a soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

At 9:30 p.m. on Thursday August 21st, 2014, Tacoma Police responded to a car crash in the 9000 block of S. Hosmer St. in the City of Tacoma. Witnesses saw a black Ford Mustang and an unidentified white car traveling at high speeds on S. Hosmer St., before the driver of the Mustang lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. The driver of the Mustang suffered critical injuries; the driver of the unidentified white car did not stop and fled the scene.

The victim was 21 year-old Logan Hettinger of Prairie Home, Missouri. Hettinger was a soldier in the United States Army; he is survived by a wife and a young daughter.

Detectives are looking for any information on the driver of the unidentified white vehicle that was involved in the collision.

Charles Williams

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 19-year-old Charles “Chucky” Williams of University Place.

At 1:25 a.m. on Sunday March 23rd, 2014, victim Chucky Williams was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect at the intersection of 6th Ave. and Fife St. in the City of Tacoma. The victim had just left a memorial party at a nearby dance hall when he became involved in a large fight involving several unidentified people. During the fight an unidentified suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the back.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, with a heavy build and hair worn in either short dreadlocks or curls. He was seen wearing jean shorts and a black t-shirt with red and white lettering on the front.

At the time of the shooting there were over 30 people involved in or watching the fight, and investigators are asking anyone who may have been there to please come forward. Detectives are looking for any information regarding the suspect responsible for the crime.

Erled Lopez-Mosquera

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 23 year-old Erled Lopez-Mosquera of Tacoma.

On the morning of Friday August 22nd, 2014, a witness reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1200 block of 144th St. E. in the Parkland area. When deputies checked the vehicle, they located victim Erled Lopez-Mosquera inside the vehicle; the victim was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the victim was shot at a different location, then his body was loaded into the vehicle and dumped at the location overnight prior to being found by the witness.

Erled “Niko” Lopez-Mosquera was an immigrant from Columbia. Detectives are looking for any information on Lopez-Mosquera’s whereabouts and any suspicious persons seen with him on the day before he was found deceased.

Rebecca Marteny

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the suspect responsible for a hit and run collision that resulted in the death of victim Rebecca Marteny.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday January 5th, 2015, a motorist found a critically injured woman on the side of the Golden Given Rd. near 106th St. Ct. E. in Tacoma. The victim died at the scene from her injuries; investigators believe she was hit by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene prior to the victim being found by the witness.

Investigators later identified the victim as 51 year old Rebecca Rose Marteny. Marteny was a resident of a nearby care facility and suffered from mental health issues; she likely walked away from the facility without her medication and was struck by the unidentified vehicle.

Investigators are looking for any information regarding this fatal hit and run, including information on any vehicles seen with recent front end damage.

Daniel Mosley

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 20 year-old Daniel Mosley of Parkland.

At 9:40 p.m. on Monday March 30th, 2015, victim Daniel Mosley was driving southbound on Ainsworth Ave. near 112th St. S. in Parkland. An unidentified white car pulled alongside Mosley’s vehicle; an unidentified occupant inside the white car fired multiple shots at Mosley’s vehicle, striking and killing the victim.

The suspect(s) vehicle sped away from the scene continuing southbound on Ainsworth Ave. The victim’s vehicle rolled approximately two blocks before crashing into bushes on the side of the road. Witnesses described the suspect(s) vehicle as a late 1990’s or early 2000’s white 4-door car – possibly a Lexus – with tinted windows and large rims.

Mosley had no known enemies, no criminal history, and no known involvement in illegal activities. Just prior to the shooting, the victim purchased a small quantity of marijuana at a nearby medical dispensary. Detectives have not determined whether this purchase was related to the shooting.

Daniel Dunn

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 46 year-old Daniel Dunn of Spanaway.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday March 12th, 2015, witnesses found victim Daniel Dunn on fire along the side of a medical building in the 15000 block of Pacific Ave. S. in Spanaway. Multiple witnesses saw Dunn covered in flames and attempted to help put out the fire and render aid to the victim.

Dunn suffered severe burns and later died from his injuries on May 25th, 2015. Detectives have determined that the victim was intentionally set on fire by unknown suspect(s) and are investigating this case as a homicide.

Victim Daniel Dunn was a transient and lived in homeless encampments in the Spanaway area. Detectives are looking for any information on suspicious persons seen with the victim or in the area at the time of the fire. Detectives are also looking for any information on a motive for this crime.

Tony Bowers

Lakewood Police need your help to identify the suspects involved in an assault where the victim later died from his injuries. Sometime between 4:50 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday July 18th, 2015, victim Anthony Bowers was assaulted by four unidentified male suspects. The assault occurred at an undetermined location somewhere between the Walmart store on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood and Manitou Park on 66th St. S. in Tacoma.

The victim was in the Lakewood/Tacoma area to attend a family reunion at Manitou Park. The victim told his family he had been assaulted after leaving the Walmart store on his way to the family reunion. The victim suffered head injuries and bruising during the assault. The victim then left the family reunion and returned home to Oregon, where he died a few days later from his injuries. Detectives are looking for information on any assaults that occurred in the area of the Walmart store and Manitou Park on the afternoon/evening of Saturday July 18th. At the time of the assault the victim was driving a 1996 light teal colored BMW 328 convertible with Oregon license plates.

Steven Speakman

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Steven Speakman.

At 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday November 3rd, 2015, a passerby found the body of victim Steven Speakman on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Way in the Hilltop neighborhood in Tacoma. The victim was deceased from gunshot wounds. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area of the crime at approximately 5:55 a.m. that morning.

The victim Steven Speakman was 26 years old and lived less than two blocks from where the shooting occurred. Speakman was intellectually disabled and functioned at the level of a 10-year-old. His was well known in the neighborhood and often walked around to the nearby stores and restaurants.

Detectives are looking for any information on suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity in the neighborhood around the time of the shooting. Detectives are also looking for information on any persons seen with the victim on the early morning of Tuesday November 3rd, 2015.

Terry Northcutt & Votavangso Phanmama

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murders of Terry Northcutt and Voravangso “Two” Phanmama.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Friday October 14th, 2016, witnesses reported hearing gunshots outside Voravangso Phanmama’s house, located in the 3600 block of Portland Ave. E. in the City of Tacoma.

Responding officers discovered the bodies of victim Terry Northcutt and Voravangso Phanmama in the yard of the residence; both victims were deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen near Voravangso Phanmama’s house on the night of Thursday October 13th, 2016, or the early morning of Friday October 14th, 2016. Detectives are also looking for information on any possible motives for the homicides.

Receive up to $10,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person(s) in this case. Additional sources contributed $9,000 to the reward.

Tyrell Stokes

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 29-year-old Tyrell Stokes.

At 2:08 a.m. on Sunday October 23rd, 2016, patrol officers heard approximately 20 to 30 gunshots coming from the area of the Opal Lounge, located in the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way in the City of Tacoma.

When officers arrived they found victim Tyrell Stokes inside the nightclub suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Outside the nightclub officers found two other men suffering from gunshot wounds. Stokes later died from his injuries.

Inside the bar there were over 50 witnesses actively fighting with each other and with police and fire as they attempted to provide medical aid to the victims. Many of the witnesses were uncooperative and refused to provide statements to investigators.

Detectives have learned at the time of the homicide the victims were attending a hip-hop record release party. Detectives are looking for any information on the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting, and for any information on the circumstances that led up to the crime.

Thomas Jefferson

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 54-year-old Thomas Jefferson.

At 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday November 9th, 2016, the victim was found lying unconscious on the sidewalk in front of The Gallery marijuana retail store, located in the 13000 block of Pacific Ave. S. in Parkland.

Investigators learned that approximately 10 minutes earlier, the victim had been assaulted by an unidentified suspect driving the pictured vehicle. The driver and the victim had a conversation, shook hands, then the driver exited the van and hit the victim, knocking him unconscious. The suspect re-entered the vehicle and drove away. The victim died from his injuries on November 15th, 2016.

The suspect appears to be a black male; his vehicle appears to be a white minivan, possibly a mid-2000’s Chrysler Town & Country.

Jessica Hanson

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run collision.

At approximately 4:18 a.m. on Saturday May 13th, 2017, a passerby found an unconscious woman in the roadway on 168th St. E. near the intersection with B St. E. in Spanaway. The critically injured woman was identified as 31 year old Jessica Hanson; she later died from her injuries on May 26th, 2017.

Deputies were able to determine that just prior to being found, Hanson had been involved in an argument at her residence. Hanson walked less than six blocks from her house along 168th St. E., then is believed to have been run over by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators found a fog lamp and a red and black hubcap near where the victim was found; it unknown what type of make or model vehicle these parts came from.

Mark Myers

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 55-year-old Mark Myers.

At 10:50 a.m. on Thursday June 22nd. 2017, the body of victim Mark Myers was found inside his home, located in the 2100 block of Sunset Drive W. in the City of University Place.

Friends of the victim had stopped by to walk his dog; when the Myers did not answer the door, his friends entered the residence and found Myers deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined that Myers had talked to a friend on the phone at approximately 10 p.m. on the night before his body was found. Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen near his house during the early morning hours of June 22nd.

Investigators have found no indications that the victim was involved in any type of illegal activities. Detectives are looking for any information on possible motives and/or persons involved in the homicide.

Oscar Blackwater

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 74-year-old Oscar Blackwater.

On Monday August 21st, 2017, a friend found victim Oscar Blackwater’s body in a homeless encampment in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Pacific Ave. S. in the City of Tacoma. The friend had been looking for Blackwater after failing to hear from him for several days.

Investigators determined that Blackwater died from homicidal violence.

At the time of his death, Oscar Blackwater was a transient and frequented the area of Pacific Ave. S. and Portland Ave. in the City of Tacoma. He was last seen in the area of 38th St. and Pacific Ave. on the evening of Wednesday August 16th, 2017.

Detectives are looking for information on any suspicious persons and/or activity in the area where Blackwater’s body was found. They are also looking for information on Blackwater’s whereabouts and/or any persons seen with the victim between Wednesday August 16th and Monday August 21st, 2017.

James Timmons

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 45-year-old James Timmons.

At 2:25 a.m. on Saturday November 4th, 2017, Tacoma Police responded to a 911 call from a witness who reported hearing shots fired near S. 66th St. and S. Tyler St. in the City of Tacoma.

When officers arrived they found victim James Timmons on the sidewalk in front of the Manitou Apartments; Timmons was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

Detectives have learned that Timmons was staying at a residence less than 3 blocks from where the homicide occurred. The victim reportedly often walked around the neighborhood playing the game Pokemon Go and was well known by young people living in the Manitou Park area.

Victim James Timmons was not known to be involved in illegal activities and did not have any known enemies. Detectives are looking for information on any possible suspect(s) or motive(s) for the homicide.

Trevor Guthrie

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 44 year old Trevor Guthrie.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Sunday November 19, 2017, the body of victim Trevor Guthrie was found inside a single-wide mobile home on a property in the 14200 block of 234th St. E. in Graham. Guthrie was last seen alive on the afternoon of Saturday November 18 and texted with friends at approximately 8 p.m. that night, then was found deceased from homicidal violence the next morning.

There were no signs of forced entry to Guthrie’s residence and the motive for the homicide is unknown. Detectives are looking for any information on suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area at the time of the homicide, or any possible motives for the murder of Trevor Guthrie.

Jeremy Martin

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Jeremy Martin.

At 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday December 5th, 2017, victim Jeremy Martin was shot and killed outside his home located in the 1400 block of S. 37th St. in the City of Tacoma.

Martin had just returned home and was shot multiple times on his porch by an unidentified suspect. Witnesses reported hearing the shots and then seeing an unidentified suspect in large puffy coat run from the house to a waiting vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but died hours later from the gunshot wounds.Detectives are looking for information on any possible suspect(s) or motive(s) for the homicide - including information on any suspicious persons seen with the victim in the hours before the shooting, and/or information on any suspicious vehicles seen in the area of the victim’s house.

Tracy Sehmel

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 49-year-old Tracy Sehmel of Roy.

At approximately noon on Wednesday January 3, 2018, a silver Saturn sedan was towed from outside a residence in the area of 97th St. and Sheridan Ave. in the City of Tacoma. The following afternoon employees at the tow yard discovered the body of the owner of the vehicle – later identified as Tracy Sehmel – inside the trunk of the car.

Detectives have learned Tracy Sehmel was last seen alive on January 1, 2018, when he dropped off his son at a relative’s house in the City of Auburn. The victim was reported missing by his family after they failed to hear from him for several days and he did not show up for work.

Detectives are looking for any information on the whereabouts of Tracy Sehmel and/or his vehicle from January 1 until January 3, 2018, including information on any suspicious persons seen with Sehmel or his vehicle around the time he went missing.

Joanne Boyer

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 66-year-old Joanne Boyer.

At 3:15 a.m. on Monday March 26, 2018, victim Joanne Boyer was shot and killed by unidentified suspect(s) inside her home in the 30900 block of Webster Rd. E. in the Eatonville area. Several members of Boyer’s family were sleeping inside her home when they awoke to the sound of multiple gunshots being fired at the home from outside. One of the bullets went through a wall and struck the victim, who died at the scene from the gunshot wound.

Detectives looking for information on any possible suspects that may be involved in the homicide and/or motives for the homicide. Detectives believe the suspects may have fired at the house from inside a vehicle, and are looking for any information on suspicious vehicles seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Daniel Stueart

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 43-year-old Daniel Stueart.

At 7:29 p.m. on Saturday April 13, 2019, victim Daniel Stueart was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect in a large transient encampment in the 10000 block of Steele St. S. in Tacoma.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot followed by the sound of an unidentified suspect running away from the scene.

Detectives are looking for information on any possible suspects that may be involved in the homicide and/or motives for the homicide.

John Smith IV

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 32 year old John Willie Smith IV.

At 1:20 a.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019, a passerby reported seeing a man lying in the roadway at A St. and 106th St. E. in Parkland. When deputies arrived at the location, they found victim John Smith deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Several neighbors reported hearing gunshots at approximately 12:00 a.m., shortly before Smith’s body was found.

Victim John Smith lived one block away from the scene of the shooting. Detectives are looking for any information on the suspect(s) responsible for the homicide, including information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Diana Davis

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of Diana Davis, who was reported missing and was later found deceased.

At 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday July 29, 2020, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala was found fully engulfed in flames in the 1600 block of Court E road in downtown Tacoma. The vehicle’s registered owner - Diana Davis - was not located at the scene. Davis was reported missing and had not been seen or heard from since approximately 3:00 p.m. on Monday July 27, when she was believed to be going to a community garden in the City of Tacoma.

On August 5, 2020, the remains of Diana Davis were found in a remote wooded area along Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass. Detectives are investigating Davis’ disappearance and death as a homicide.

Detectives are looking for any information on Davis’ whereabouts, including any suspicious persons or activity in the area where her burned car was found. They are also looking for any information on where Davis’ silver Chevrolet Impala with Washington license plates BSR0058 may have been located between July 27 and the night of July 29.

Gregory Evans

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the murder of 55 year old Gregory Evans. At 12:30 a.m. on Friday November 27, 2020, victim Gregory Evans and an acquaintance were shot by unidentified suspects during a drive by shooting in the 2100 block of E. 60th St. in the City of Tacoma.

The victims were standing by their vehicles when a silver or gray Dodge Charger drove by at a slow rate of speed. The occupants of the Charger fired multiple rounds at the victims before driving away. Evans died at the scene as a result of his wounds, and his acquaintance was seriously injured.

The suspects are described as a dark skinned black male in his 20’s with twists in his hair, and a light skinned black male in his 20’s with light colored eyes and hair worn in a ponytail. The suspects were seen driving a 2011 to 2014 silver or gray Dodge Charger that had black wheels with chrome or silver edges.

Mariela Vargas-Brown

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 29-year-old Mariela Vargas-Brown.

At 10:30 p.m., on April 6, 2021,911 callers reported a shooting in the 4300 block of Ruston Way. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground next to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. She died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding this shooting and the suspect(s)responsible.

Charles Fiveash

Lakewood Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 40-year-old Charles Fiveash.

On August 14, 2021, the victim was found deceased inside an abandoned structure in the 2600 block of 84th St S. He was last seen on July 20 and detectives believe he was murdered shortly after that.

Detectives are looking for any information regarding this homicide and the suspect(s) responsible.

Jordan Patterson

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 31, 2021, at 9:17am, officers discovered 31-year-old Jordan Patterson

deceased inside a vehicle at N. D St. and Stadium Way. He died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives would like to speak with the pictured person of interest. If you can identify the individual or have information about the homicide, please submit a tip.

John Armijo

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 47-year-old John Armijo.

On the morning of April 8, 2023, Armijo was found deceased next to a tent near SR-512 in Parkland. Detectives believe Armijo was shot and killed sometime between April 6 and April 8.

Detectives are seeking information about the shooting and those involved.

David Robinson

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of 36-year-old David Robinson.

On May 14, 2023, the victim was at a gathering at 1531 S 56th St. According to surveillance video, an unknown male walked by the victim while he was standing out by the fence gate. The unknown male and the victim exchanged words. Then, the victim walked back to the porch and the unknown male walked away eastbound.

Moments later, the victim followed the unknown male, who was walking down the sidewalk. The unknown male then shot the victim, out of camera view.

The suspect was last seen walking past 5320 S Cushman Ave.

Robinsons friends witnessed the confrontation and shooting, but are not cooperating with the investigation.

Christian Cherry

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 24-year-old Christian Cherry.

On Dec. 14, 2023, at 3:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at S.19th St. and S. State St. They located the victim, Cherry, laying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cherry was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 26, 2023.

Cherry’s vehicle was located nearby and it had been severely vandalized just prior to the shooting. A witness reported seeing a light-colored sedan, possibly occupied by four people, fleeing the scene westbound on S. 19th St.

Nicholas Ahlstrand

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 44-year-old Nicholas “Skinny” Ahlstrand.

On Aug. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting at 3611 S. 31st St. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Ahlstrand, in the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Ahlstrand died at the scene.

Detectives identified a stolen Ford F-350, which fired several shots towards the residence. They recovered the truck after it was set on fire in the 300 block of Mineral Hill Road in Lewis County.

Detectives learned that the suspect(s) may have also been associated with a silver convertible BMW sedan (likely stolen) at the time of the homicide.

Kavonte Crowley

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 29-year-old Kavonte Crowley.

On Feb. 19, 2022, between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m., Crowley was shot and killed in the area of S 43rd St and S Cedar St.

If you have any information about this case, please submit an anonymous tip.

Daetron Franco

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Daetron Franco.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2024, Daetron Franco and two other victims were shot at the intersection of 152nd St E and 58th Ave E in South Hill. Daetron did not survive his injuries.

Two minutes later, another shooting occurred down the road at 152nd St E and 66th Ave E. The sole victim was transported to the hospital and survived.

There was a house party taking place a few blocks south of the first shooting.

If you have any information about either shooting, please submit an anonymous tip.

Messiah Washington

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspects responsible for the death of 18-year-old Messiah Washington.

On Feb. 22, 2025, at approximately 9:15 p.m., 911 callers reported shots fired inside the Housing Hilltop apartment complex, located at 1111 S. L Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was in the elevator, which was stopped at the third floor. The victim did not survive his injuries.

Detectives believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting. If you have any information about the incident or the suspects, please submit an anonymous tip.

