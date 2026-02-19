Look out for risky driving conditions during periods of winter weather in western Washington

Cold temperatures mixed with rain, sleet and snow could create hazardous driving conditions across the Puget Sound region this week.

Officials are warning motorists to be particularly cautious during early morning rush hours when roads are most crowded and temperatures are at their lowest.

The winter weather has already brought a dusting of snow to communities like Granite Falls, leaving roads wet and slushy by afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol is warning that dropping overnight temperatures could lead to patches of ice, particularly on raised road structures and overpasses.

“That’s why I’m driving the truck. I also have a car that I normally drive to go to work, but since this has four wheel drive, I’ll use this in weather like, you know, like snow or ice,” Bill Descoteaux, from Arlington, said.

To stay safe, law enforcement officials advise motorists to reduce their speed and significantly increase the distance between their vehicles and others on the road.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson suggested that drivers who do not feel prepared for winter conditions should avoid travel if possible, noting that Western Washington drivers may not be used to such weather.

Safety experts also recommend keeping an emergency kit in the car in the event of a closure or backup.

Essential supplies include an ice scraper, snow shovel, blankets, extra food and water. Drivers are also encouraged to keep a full tank of gasoline.

Vehicle maintenance is another factor in winter safety, as cold temperatures cause tire pressure to drop.

Experts recommend checking tire inflation at least once a month and before long trips. These checks should be performed when tires are “cold,” meaning the car has not been driven for at least 3 hours.

Motorists should also consider replacing tires every six years, if recommended by your vehicle manufacturer.

Check your tire tread and look for damage too.

