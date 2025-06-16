Longview pays $2 million to family of woman shot by police during mental health crisis

Longview, Wash. — The City of Longview has agreed to pay $2 million in response to the death of Katelyn Rose Smith, who was shot by Longview police on New Year’s Day of last year.

On New Year’s Day 2024, Longview Police Department (LPD) arrived at the scene after a 911 call said that a young woman was trying to access firearms in the house to take her own life.

They were also told that Smith was being restrained by her partner for her own protection.

Smith was able to get access to the unloaded gun and came to the front of the house, supposedly pointing it at the police.

Smith before she died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The Smith family attorneys, Mark Lindquist and Angus Lee, say that instead of taking the necessary steps to keep Smith from accessing the guns in the home, police waited outside.

They say that police were equipped with 40mm impact launchers, which would have been less lethal.

Police used their handguns instead, shooting Smith 23 times.

The attorneys say that LPD violated the American with Disabilities Act by not training officers for these situations.

They hope this will be the next step in holding the Longview Police responsible for her death.

“We hope accountability in this case will help bring necessary improvements in how police respond to people with mental health issues,” Lindquist said.

KIRO 7 reached out to the City of Longview, but they have yet to comment.

