Longview Lumber hit with $145,000 fine by Department of Ecology for stormwater violations

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) has fined Longview Lumber Mill twice for violating stormwater regulations, totaling $145,000.

On Tuesday, the DOE announced that Longview Lumber Mill, a company of Weyerhaeuser was fined on two separate occasions for dozens of violations since July 2022.

According to DOE the violations included “36 stormwater discharge violations, 15 monitoring requirements violations, and 16 reporting requirement violations, all of which occurred between July 2022 and May 2024.”

Stormwater released by the mill contained low oxygen levels and solids above permitted levels and could have negatively affected aquatic life.

“Stormwater permits contain strict limits on toxic chemicals and contaminants that are designed to protect our environment,” Peter Lyon, Solid Waste Program Manager said. “Although Weyerhaeuser has been working to improve its stormwater management at its Longview mill, it needs to abide by its discharge limits and other permit requirements.”

Some violations were caused by Weyerhaeuser’s failure to inform DOE about changes they made that could have worsened pollution affecting the Columbia River.

Weyerhaeuser has 30 days to appeal the penalties. All funds collected go into the state’s Coastal Protection Fund, which supports water quality restoration projects.





