Lone hiker spotted near Colchuck Lake may be murder suspect Travis Decker, officials say

Chelan County officials say search teams have picked up the trail of Travis Decker in the Blewett Pass area but are urging the public to remain alert and report tips.

Law enforcement officers from across the country are continuing the intensive manhunt for Travis Decker, the suspect wanted in connection with the murders of Evelyn, Paityn, and Olivia, whose bodies were found on June 2, 2025.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in an update Tuesday that Decker may be in the Blewett Pass/Hwy 97 area. The public—particularly those who live in or own cabins nearby—are being asked to stay vigilant, report suspicious activity, lock doors and vehicles, and check trail cameras.

The search gained new momentum after a hiking group reported seeing a lone hiker in the Enchantments who appeared to be unprepared for the terrain and weather and seemed to be avoiding contact with others.

A helicopter search team later spotted someone matching that description near Colchuck Lake.

The individual ran upon seeing the aircraft.

Tracking teams deployed to the area and eventually followed a trail to the Ingalls Creek Trailhead on Highway 97.

K9 units were used to continue tracking efforts.

Authorities are now asking anyone who hiked in the Enchantments in the past week to report any unusual sightings.

Solo hikers are also urged to check in with law enforcement to help narrow leads and eliminate any confusion.

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken command of the manhunt and is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads directly to Decker’s arrest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Decker is advised to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Meanwhile, CCSO detectives remain focused on building a strong case against Decker and continue to process and follow up on evidence related to the June 2 homicides.

CCSO thanked its Detective Division and East Cascade SWAT Team for their hundreds of hours of work and praised the multi-agency effort, which has included regional and national partners.

Sheriff Morrison also expressed gratitude for the public’s support and contributions from the Wenatchee Blue Family, Soup Ladies, and others who have helped supply search crews with food and other necessities.

He also thanked Governor Bob Ferguson for authorizing the National Guard to provide air and logistical support.

A joint press conference with Sheriff Morrison and a U.S. Marshals Service representative is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, at 4 p.m. on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse.

