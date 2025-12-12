Two U.S. Forest Service employees were hurt late Wednesday morning when a loaded log trailer detached from its truck, rolled across Highway 101 and crashed into their vehicle, according to an incident report.

The collision happened at 10:48 a.m. as a two-vehicle federal convoy was traveling westbound.

The lead USFS truck was driving at or near the 55 mph speed limit with cruise control set when the driver saw a log truck entering the highway from the south side, turning toward the eastbound lanes.

According to the report, the log truck did not complete the turn as expected.

Logs detach from trailer and crash onto USFS truck on Highway 101, report says

The USFS driver immediately braked and steered to the right, attempting to create as much space as possible.

Within moments, the trailer carrying logs separated from the truck and rolled perpendicular across both lanes, directly into the path of the USFS vehicle.

The two vehicles collided in a ditch on the north side of the highway.

Several logs entered the USFS truck through the windshield, and the driver’s door was crushed.

Airbags deployed, and both the driver and passenger struck the airbags during impact.

The National Park Service vehicle following the USFS truck pulled over, activated emergency lights and began assisting.

The log truck driver also stopped to check on the people inside.

A passenger in the trailing vehicle called 911 while the driver helped open the damaged door of the USFS vehicle.

The trailer blocked both lanes of the highway until help arrived.

Both USFS employees suffered minor injuries.

They used emergency supplies from the second federal vehicle to treat themselves and were transported to the hospital.

