Local union to rally in support of locked out steel employees

SEATTLE — Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien will rally with Teamsters Local 117 members at Mauser Packaging Solutions, Inc. today in solidarity with union employees who were apparently locked out of work.

According to the union, on April 14, Mauser shut the doors on a group of 20 members of Local 117 who repurpose steel barrels at the company’s Industrial Containers Services facility.

“The company unexpectedly initiated the lockout during contract negotiations. Teamsters have been picketing at the facility since then, calling on the company to end the lockout and bargain in good faith,” the union said in a press release.

Teamsters will be joined by Local 117 Secretary-Treasurer Paul Dascher, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO President April Sims.

“We won’t allow a huge multinational like Mauser to bully workers who are speaking out for better conditions,” O’Brien said. “These workers are the company’s bread and butter and deserve to be treated with respect. Mauser needs to end this brutal lockout, stop harming workers and the Seattle community, and bargain a fair contract with sustainable hours and family-supporting pay.”

The rally will be happening at 9:30 a.m. outside the ICS at 7152 1st Ave S.

©2025 Cox Media Group