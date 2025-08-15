Local team represents Washington at the Little League World Series

A local Little League team is living out their childhood dreams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, representing the Pacific Northwest at the Little League World Series.

Before they make their tournament debut tomorrow, KIRO 7’s Eric Thomas spoke with coaches and organizers about their excitement and how to support them from here in Western Washington.

“Every day, these boys have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience… just over and over and over again. It’s like being at Disneyland… but it’s better," said Chris Heacox, Assistant Coach for the Bonney Lake–Sumner Little League.

It’s been a summer to remember for Assistant Coach Heacox and his team, making it to the Little League World Series, with the hopes of bringing a U.S. and International Championship back to Washington.

For all the excitement, the assistant coach appreciates that “kids will still be kids.”

“It is just so fun to watch them, because they are living their best life right now. And, they’re getting all that swag… they’re here… and all the exposure. And then all they want to do is hang out with the other players," added Heacox.

“The Grove,” a dorm-like atmosphere for the boys to stay in, is a big draw for the Little Leaguers. Flights and accommodations for the players and coaches are taken care of, but it’s up to family members to find their own way to Williamsport. That’s why BLS Little League President Alexis Ramos is grateful for the community’s support.

“It definitely takes a lot of work; it’s not easy. But, like I said, I think we have such tremendous support from our parents and our community to help us get there. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ll get there,” said President Ramos.

If anyone wants to donate, visit: https://app.99pledges.com/fund/bonneylake12u

Or check out their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/BLSLittleLeague/

The cherry on top of the entire trip — the Mariners will face the Mets in this year’s “Little League Classic,” the annual MLB game played in Williamsport. All Little Leaguers get to attend.

“They’re so excited to potentially interact with those guys. And, the fact that they were wearing our jerseys makes it feel like they’re with us,” said Heacox.

“There’s some things coming down for the boys. Just some super exciting surprises. And, the Mariners have been so supportive and fantastic through this process,” added Ramos.

On Friday, there’s a watch party at Purdy’s Public House in Sumner for the team’s first game. They’re taking on the squad from Las Vegas, who won their opener against Illinois. The first pitch is scheduled for noon P.T.

