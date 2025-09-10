Local gang leaders convicted for facilitating nationwide prison gang ‘La Nuestra Familia’

Three local gang leaders were sentenced for their roles in facilitating the criminal activities of a national prison gang called “La Nuestra Familia” (NF), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chief Judge Bastian sentenced Jacenir DaSilva of Moses Lake, Washington, to 120 months in federal prison on gun charges, Jesus Mirelez of Yakima, Washington, to 83 months in federal prison on gun charges, and Thomas Lee Weatherwax of Spokane, Washington, to 75 months in federal prison on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges. Weatherwax’s 75-month sentence will be served after he completes his current state prison sentence for first-degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, evidence showed that NF was attempting to make a targeted push to bring their “hardcore” principles and teachings to Washington state.

“These pervasive criminals intentionally seek out the next generation with the explicit goal of turning children into criminals (they call “soldiers”) with full knowledge that these children will be part of the gang for the rest of their lives, and commit crimes both inside and outside of prisons across the Nation to further a bill-of-goods they’ve been sold,” said Unit Chief Caitlin Baunsgard, the Assistant United States Attorney who handled this case.

