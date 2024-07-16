Local business battles Columbia over rights to the trademark ‘Incrediwool’

SEATTLE — It’s a case of David versus Goliath. The small local business, From the Ground Up, is calling out Columbia Sportswear after they say prAna, which is part of Columbia, used its trademark, Incrediwool.

“We own the rights to it, we want protections on it,” Rami Nasr, the founder of From the Ground Up, said. “It’s still a name that we’re proud of and it’s a name we came up with.”

Nasr trademarked the name, Incrediwool back in 2021 and recently discovered that prAna has also been using it for crew neck shirts.

“I spent years obsessing over the details of what Incrediwool is, you know it’s a proper blend of merino wool that is supposed to help people perform better on the mountain, perform better in their sports,” he said. “They advertise that it’s an Italian recycled wool blend that lives up to its name and really Incrediwool is something much more than that.”

Nasr said that he informed Columbia of the trademark and they agreed to stop using the name after this year. However, he said, the confusion has cost them.

“It was just disappointing to hear that you know Columbia was just going to continue on with this name and not step up and kind of help make things right for us,” he said.

KIRO 7 reached out to Columbia for comment and a spokesperson for prAna called the allegations false and said in a statement, “prAna and FTGU independently came up with the term Incrediwool. FTGU filed their trademark application before prAna, but a third-party trademark clearance service missed it, in part because they were looking for use with apparel, not socks. Several months after prAna introduced their overshirts in 2023, FTGU notified prAna they were using the term “Incrediwool” for a material used in some of their socks. prAna promptly offered to discontinue using the term and has stopped use with 2024 styles. Several months ago, prAna wrote to FTGU stating that we will not use the name in the future, but we did not hear back from them. We’re surprised that they would make false allegations about our intentions. They can’t take yes for an answer. prAna also offered to enter a formal settlement with FTGU, but they demanded an exorbitant amount of money even though they were not harmed.”

Nasr said he hopes by bringing awareness to the situation, Columbia will make things right.

“As a small business we have a duty to protect our own names and how we do that is by informing more people to see that Incrediwool actually belongs to us and it’s not what Prana or Columbia is advertising it as.”

